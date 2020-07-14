News

Mark Lawrenson now goes quiet on Steve Bruce

Mark Lawrenson has been one of those pundits at the forefront of going overboard on how great Steve Bruce has done (according to Lawrenson and fellow pundits) this season.

Especially since restart, going over the top about how well the team have played and results.

The reality is that Newcastle have won only four of their last seventeen Premier League games.

Since restart it is a case of only two wins in seven games (all competitions) and one of those two wins only saw Newcastle score once Sheffield United went down to 10 men. Plus these games since restart have included matches against relegation strugglers West ham, Bournemouth, Villa and Bournemouth.

Previewing the game on Wednesday, after two defeats in a row, Mark Lawrenson barely mentions Newcastle and doesn’t mention Steve Bruce at all…

Instead he just makes it all about Tottenham.

Mark Lawrenson predicts a comfortable 2-0 win for Spurs and a third defeat in a row for Steve Bruce and Newcastle, with all talk of top half and Bruce being named manager of the year long forgotten about.

Spurs have only won one Premier League away game (at Villa) in the past seven months, so this shouldn’t be a game Newcastle will be expected to lose.

Interesting to see whether Steve Bruce can get his team back to winning, or at least drawing, ways.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle have lost their past two games, against Manchester City and Watford, and they are safe in mid-table with not a great deal to play for.

“Tottenham won the north London derby at the weekend, but to say it was a unconvincing victory is probably the fairest way of summing it up.

“Spurs have got a lot of work to do if they want to get nearer the top two next season, but with Harry Kane in their side, they always carry a goal threat.

“The worry there is that someone might come in for Kane and say to him ‘look, come and play for a team who try to win games’ because I don’t imagine playing up front for Spurs is too much fun at the moment – he is being fed off scraps.

“Plus, we have seen before with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick that, if players want to leave and a big enough offer is received, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sell.

“Prediction is Newcastle 0 Tottenham 2”

