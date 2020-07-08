Opinion

Manchester City fans as easy to please as usual with comments ahead of facing Newcastle United

Manchester City fans have been talking ahead of Wednesday night at the Etihad.

Manchester City have won three of their six PL matches scoring 12 goals without reply (Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley) but actually lost the other three…2-0 to Man Utd, 4-0 to Liverpool and 1-0 to Southampton.

Amazingly, Man City have already lost nine Premier League games of the 33 played, Newcastle only losing three more.

Guardiola’s players continue to dominate possession and create loads of chances but don’t always take advantage, the last two matches summing up how in and out their goalscoring form is, though if they get the lead it does normally spell a heavy defeat.

In Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton, Man City had 74% possession, 26 shots, only six on target though, with 13 corners – yet couldn’t manage a single goal.

Yet against champions Liverpool, Man City had only 47% possession, 14 shots with six of them on target and three corners, yet the scoreline says they hammered the scousers 4-0.

Manchester City fans still need to see four points from the remaining five games to guarantee a top four finish and Champions League qualification, assuming their UEFA ban is overturned.

You would assume Manchester City fans would welcome a bit of a surprise factor, as usually they just seem to find a little boring winning week after week.

However, judging by the comments below, they aren’t finding much to get excited about at the moment, whether it is stuffing the champions 4-0 six days ago, or losing to Southampton on Sunday…

They all just seem to find it a little tedious waiting to make sure of second place and the only difference of opinion amongst them is by how many their team will win by against Newcastle.

They simply see the remaining PL games as an unnecessary distraction to more important matches – Saturday 18 July Manchester City play Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final, then Saturday 1 August is the FA Cup final, before restarting their Champions League campaign with a second leg last 16 game at home to Real Madrid, having won the away leg and holding a goal advantage.

Nice to think Newcastle might do a ‘Southampton’ and produce a tenth Premier League defeat of the season for these Manchester City fans to enjoy. However, with the bookies offering odds of 30/1 on an NUFC win, it is a ‘little’ unlikely.

Manchester City fans commenting via their Blue Moon message board:

‘The Barcodes will be sh.tting themselves.’

‘Wish the league season was over.’

‘Same goes, it’s like do we have to play this game.’

‘Barcodes are on form and they sacrificed the FA Cup tie for PL safety.

if we turn up feeling “entitled’ to smash them, we might have another frustrating day against a mass defence.’

‘I think Pep rests main team this mid week, then plays full strength on weekend, then this second string team again next midweek so then for the FA Cup semi we have that full strength first choice XI ready to go.’

‘Pep has said Stones will start…’

‘Pretty much full out attack.

Stones has to start a game to get him back into playing. You could argue Ferna over Rodri – Pep will probably go with Gundogan somewhere in there however.

As Pep says – get Foden close to their goal.

If Jesus doesnt start to step up soon BIG questions need to be asked.’

‘We will either tw.t them or it will be a very frustrating week.

I actually think we will get the rub of the green with an early gift of a goal laying the groundwork for a drubbing that masks over a few problem area.’

‘Proper end of season game, would like to see Bellis, Garcia, Foden, Doyle get some minutes.

i have very little interest in the remaining league games and certainly will not be paying for the pleasure of witnessing anymore empty stadiums, but would like to win the last five games to keep the momentum going for the cups.

Maybe the Geordies will be on the end of a hiding after the frustration of the Saints game, i think the players will be up for this.’

‘5-0 Sterling with a hatrick.’

‘I think it will be a bit of a slog but I’ll go 2-0 City.’

‘Cancelo deserves to retain his place, Garcia and Laporte should be rotated out purely to keep them fresh.

Midfield is a simple rotation too, those three didn’t start the last game so surely will this, the front 3 is the hardest to pick right now, only Foden is in any kind of good form, mahrez gets in on his season form and Jesus because he needs to score.’

‘Maybe if we dont take these games too seriously then give some gametime to youth players like Braaf, 20 minutes in the end. Whats the risk? We only draw?’

‘Foden and de Bruyne have to start this game. Would like to see Doyle come on as well.’

