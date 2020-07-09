Videos

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Watch official highlights, the 5 goals and ‘all’ the Newcastle chances…

It ended Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

Embarrassing one way traffic.

Man City setting a new Premier League pass completion record of 93.7% as Newcastle’s tactics and ineptitude allowed total domination

It too 10 minutes for the first goal to come and 21 for the second, with the drinks break appearing to save Newcastle temporarily from a true humiliation.

Three more goals added after the break but it could have been so so much worse.

Enjoy it all below.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

