Opinion

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United falling behind after only ten minutes and it was downhill from there, indeed that was the case from the first whistle.

Man City scoring five but having the chances to potentially double that, a very uncomfortable watch for fans watching from home.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 7

Our best player on the night, not that the bar was set very high (or at all).

Made a very good save from Silva in the second half. It could have been even more embarrassing had it not been for him. Still believe he should have played in the cup tie.

Yedlin – 4

Didn’t get on the overlap enough to ever cause City any problems. Not as switched on as previously against Guardiola’s side.

Needs to improve before the season ends.

Krafth – 4

Unsure if Krafth officially can or can’t play centre-back but this was not his finest hour either way.

Nervous on the ball and failed to get blocks and tackles in when City forwards found their way into the box.

Fernandez – 3

Maybe a contender for our player of the season but last night was his worse performance in a Newcastle shirt.

Poor in possession, got caught on the second goal and gave away a number of silly fouls.

Rose – 5

Disappointing from our left back last night but he was never going to be able to have his best game when struggling to cross the halfway line.

Schar – 5

Slightly better than his disastrous game against the same opposition 10 days previous but still not great.

Made some tidy passes and the odd nice run. Unlucky to give away the free-kick from which Silva scored the fourth, as it looked a clean tackle.

Bentaleb – 2

Hugely disappointing performance considering how solid he was at Bournemouth a week ago. I lost count of the amount of times he was dispossessed by a sky blue shirt.

Lazaro – 5

Odd couple of promising runs down the right but overall another disappointing performance.

Failed to simply track Silva in the build-up to the opening goal.

Ritchie – 4

A key figure in our triumph over the champions from last season but he struggled tonight. Did at least make the effort to try and press opponents occasionally.

At least he was trying to make a desperate tackle in the box, shame it led to the unfortunate own goal.

Shelvey – 3

Jonjo’s inconsistency strikes again.

He has probably had his best season for us, but last night quite frankly, he looked like he couldn’t be bothered and wanted the season to be done.

A number of times in the first half City were lining up shots on the edge of the box. Shelvey was stood only a few yards away but could barely move a muscle to try and close the, down.

He was supposedly captain as well? Awful.

Joelinton – 5

The one thing I would say about Joelinton this season is that whether he has a good, bad or disastrous game, at least he is normally involved in one way or another.

That was not the case last night. I almost forgot he was on the pitch. That was maybe the fault of the team’s approach rather than his own.

Subs:

Matty Longstaff – 4

Gayle – 5

Manquillo – 5

Muto – Not on long enough to judge

Atsu – Not on long enough to judge

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

