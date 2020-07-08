Opinion

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s dismal defeat

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

The five goal scoreline giving no idea of just how dominant the home side were.

Jamie Smith:

“Unsurprising.

“I was a big advocate of ignoring this and moving on but the performance was gutless, pointless and tactically inept.

“Anyone playing for their place next year did nothing to further their cause and it feels like we’re entering flip flop time at the end of the season.

“The regular beatings off this lot are going to get all the more galling given that they have bought their success with money from that part of the world and regime that was absolutely no bother, whereas the world has suddenly grown a conscience about this sort of things at the threat of similar happening to us.

“Even worse to have to watch it with the background of BT Sports procession of clowns.”

David Punton:

“High quality opposition, and I don’t think anyone thought we’d win, but even so, that was a tactical shambles tonight.

“We’ve been massacred.

“Bruce will doubtless trot out the excuses and point to survival with five games to spare.

“Defeats like that expose the major failings at Newcastle United. We have had 13 years of this sticking plaster.

“The only way we can get within a whiff of Manchester City’s orbit is to be taken over and for there be investment over a few years.

“A new owner wants to come in but we’ve waited three months for an answer and all we have is deafening silence from the Premier League.

“Are they ever going to make a damn decision?”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“An appalling display.

“Quite frankly we were better when we lost 5-0 here under Carver.

“Everyone seems to pitch in for the tactical set-up argument when we play city.

“But it doesn’t matter what strategy you have when your players don’t want to close down space, track runners or defend as a unit.

“Yes we have had good form recently and we have a couple of big players missing but that was an appalling 90 minutes.”

GToon:

“I’m really starting to get sick of the predictability of the result of this fixture.

“It is quite simply the most embarrassing game from start to finish season after season.

“Although they are a great team I don’t see them taking another side to the cleaners with either the regularity or the ease as they do against us.

“We really don’t have a clue how to play them.

“I’m starting to think it might be better to simply line all our players up on our goal line.

“This takeover can not come soon enough.”

Steve Hickey:

“Damage limitation and excuses were on the agenda before this one even kicked off.

“For all it has little effect or impact on our season as a whole, I still hate getting beat and when it’s in that manner it hurts so much.

“5-0 is unacceptable in my book.

“Roll on the takeover!

“Or expect more of the same.”

Ben Cooper:

“A very different sort of Howay 5-0 as Newcastle took a complete battering at Manchester City in a completely predictable ninety minutes.

“Our motley collection of loan and squad players cobbled together to make up a team were thumped from start to finish.

“The worst part of it was that I put in more effort watching it from the settee than most of the players did on the pitch.

“The only consolation being that Phil Foden can’t shoot, otherwise the score might have broken records.”

Nat Seaton:

“We just didn’t turn up.

“An embarrassing performance regardless of the fact that we were playing Manchester City.

“Poorest display since we returned and the most negative.

“Hoping for much better on Saturday at Watford…”

Paul Patterson:

“We started with four full/wing backs (Krafth, Yedlin, Rose and Ritchie) and had five at one stage when Manquillo came on.

“That was a mess.

“For anyone saying “It was Man City”, take a long hard look at our record against the bottom clubs.

“Another year of this management?

“Not a bloody chance…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

