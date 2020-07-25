Opinion

Liverpool fans with interesting views on Newcastle match – Including why some would like to lose the game

Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield on Wednesday night.

Ignoring rules / advice they turned up to celebrate as the Premier League trophy was presented inside the stadium.

Liverpool having moved on to 96 points, thanks to an entertaining 5-3 defeat of Chelsea.

You couldn’t really have a bigger contrast than that experienced by Newcastle supporters.

Their penultimate PL match of the season on Monday, seeing a live contender in the goalless draw with Brighton for most boring NUFC match of the season.

Which is saying something when you consider just how mind numbingly boring so many games have been under Steve Bruce.

Whilst Newcastle supporters will have minimal hopes of excitement and entertainment on Sunday from Steve Bruce and his tactic / team, for Liverpool fans there is a wide spectrum of opinion on what they hope for and expect from the champions.

Some hope / expect that Jurgen Klopp will play the kids.

Whilst others even like the idea of losing, so that Liverpool end the season on 96 points, with reference to the Hillsborough tragedy of course.

Liverpool fans commenting via their Red and White Kop and Liverpool FC Forum message boards:

‘I must say I found it refreshing when Rafa Benitez was there and very much appreciated, outside of Liverpool not many clubs he managed treated him as well.

Ok we can’t attend, we can’t go to a boss city like Newcastle and paint the town red, so stay safe sit back in your chair and raise a glass to Jurgen’s mighty reds.

The European, Super cup, World and English league champions. Enjoy every second we can say that.’

‘Saint Maximim’s audition before we sign him?’

‘I think we’ll stick 3 or 4 past these.’

‘Salah will want to start just for one last chance of getting the golden boot.’

‘Absolutely nothing riding on this at all, so I reckon we throw a youth team out and let the lads start their holiday’s early.’

‘If there is a game I truly do not give a s.it about; it is this one.

Getting 99 points would be good, but it matters not. We destroyed the PL; everyone knows it.

Play the kids, give the first team a rest and we go again next season.’

‘This fixture will be slightly more relaxed than Newcastle away last season!

Quite incredible when you think about the run in – we pushed every last ounce of mentality and strength to win every game.’

‘Hope the guys are still enjoying themselves.

Liverpool to forfeit the match 2-0.’

‘Lots of goals. no injuries…fun.

6-2 to the champions.’

‘I’d imagine most of the 1st team will be rested….chances for Adrian, Williams, Jones, minamino, Elliott.’

‘Smash them and the season with 99 points.’

‘I am up in the toon this weekend.

Do we think the players will stay for the weekend or probably fly up and back?’

‘Newcastle usually give us a game up there so I’m looking forward to it unless we have a few hangovers?’

‘I hope that Jurgen doesn’t even rock up himself.

Send the 23s with one of the coaches in charge.’

‘We better win this or else.’

‘I wonder will Lallana get a farewell or can they not risk injury?

I would like to see Minamino and Jones start. Maybe even Elliot too but I’d like to see Minamino for a full 90 with Mane and Salah either side.

I think Salah will also start because he will want to break 20 goals.’

‘I am not sure the point of a farewell game when there is no fans to say farewell to!’

‘I’d like us to try and get the win, our fewest defeats in a league title winning season is 4 so we should aim to beat that.’

‘I’d like to see us win but some of the 1st team are already in holiday mode. So I’d be experimenting.’

‘Chance to achieve 13 “Doubles” in one season (13 teams beaten home and away) with the six we didn’t do it against-City, Utd, Arsenal, Watford, Everton and Burnley -of those I think we should have done Burnley and Arsenal.

Those 13 if we beat Newcastle would represent 78pts out of our total-quite an achievement.’

‘A strong team to win the game. People talk about kids until we are struggling. Keita to start again, please.’

‘Would rather we win but I think it would be fitting if we finish on 96 points tbf…’

‘Talk is they might even play Carroll at CB

Lol.’

