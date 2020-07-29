Opinion

Liverpool fans comments as they reflect back on Sunday’s (mis-)match and Newcastle United

A number of Liverpool fans gathered outside St James Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ignoring rules / advice they turned up to see their title winning team turn up for the final match of the season.

Liverpool already on 96 points, 18 points clear of Man City with only three more points to play for.

Ahead of the match, some Liverpool fans wanted their team to lose and end the season on 96 points, with reference to the Hillsborough tragedy of course.

Other Liverpool fans wanted Jurgen Klopp to play the squad players / kids.

One group of them got their wish.

The visiting manager already missing Jordan Henderson, he rested pretty much all the big hitters, leaving out Sane, Salah, Fabino, Alexander-Arnold and Firmino.

Despite this, Liverpool fans watched their team completely dominate all but the first 25 seconds of the game.

One Liverpool supporter in the comments below declared: ‘Easy day’s work. Would have been 40-0 if our usual front three had started.’

Well I don’t know about 40…but the result would have certainly been a lot more embarrassing than the 3-1, based on what we all witnessed.

Steve Bruce trying to defend so deep around the Newcastle United box for all but the first 25 seconds and with very predictable results.

Liverpool fans commenting via their Liverpool FC Forum message boards:

‘Easy day’s work.

Would have been 40-0 if our usual front three had started.’

‘I knew we would win; had no issues., pretty much in cruise control throughout. Newcastle offered nothing; expect for the first 25 seconds.’

‘Complete dross. We have a lot to do next season.’

‘Salah should be a 30 goal a season player every season if he even finished a quarter of the chances he fluffs.

Credit to him for always being there though.’

‘Nice to finish the season with a win.

Pity Salah didn’t get goal number 20.

Champions!’

‘Did Carroll touch the ball?’

‘Steve Bruce still has a big fat head.’

‘Steve Bruce’s head is really interesting, the top half is quite pinky red mostly and yet below the nose it’s just white.’

‘Wanted 100 points, no excuses really.’

‘Entitled springs to mind.’

‘Standards and all that.

We let them drop, it is not acceptable really. Feels a bit damp, should have got 100 points.’

‘We’d have got 100 if there was no lockdown. The lads would have smashed Everton to make up for the Atletico defeat. Still 99 points is a stunning achievement.’

‘BT Sport were saying, not at our best. Well apart from the first 25 seconds; we dominated that game; utterly dominated.’

‘For those still grumbling that we didn’t get 100pts, didn’t go the season unbeaten, drew with Burnley, Salah didn’t get 20….go and get a life for yourselves. Or at least smell the coffee and appreciate what you have just witnessed. And try take some joy from it….these are very special times for this club and enjoy it all while you can.

On today’s game..not much to be said, a typical routine win where we absolutely dominated possession and took enough chances to get the job done. Deja vu.’

‘We woke up half hour too late but better late than never.

AFter that it became a stroll with Newcastle offering next to nothing.’

‘196 points over two seasons is just absolutely sensational. Unbelievable.’

‘Annoying that with 198 points City secured two league titles and with 197 points Liverpool secured one league title.’

‘Great to see that we got back into it without 6 of our main players. 2nd team isn’t that bad eh?

Some of them weren’t match sharp either. Origi looked dreadful, but you always know he can pop up with a goal.’

‘It may sound like a “it’s just not cricket” point but Shelvey’s quick free kick annoyed me big time. Gini more or less handed him the ball; if he (Gini) were less of a gentleman he would have rolled the ball an extra few metres down the pitch to prevent the quick free kick.

Speaking of Shelvey: Was there an issue between Milner and himself? Milner seemed like a man on a mission to take him on physically at every opportunity.’

‘I don’t understand how Man City are the bookies favourites next season.’

‘If we go in to the new season without adding to the first 11 then I think we will suffer

Without the front three we looked laboured – slow in mind – slow in movements etc.’

