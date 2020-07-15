News

Lee Clark hopes Steve Bruce and Newcastle fans will be enough to persuade Allan Saint-Maximin to stay

Allan Saint-Maximin is vital to Newcastle United.

In the 20 PL games he has started, Newcastle have won 10 and drawn five, accumulating 35 points.

In the 15 PL matches that ASM hasn’t started Newcastle have won only one and drawn five, a feeble eight points.

A one man team? Certainly if you are talking about outfield players, it is difficult to argue.

As one of Kevin Keegan’s entertainers, Lee Clark knows what a good player looks like.

He thinks that Allan Saint-Maximin can emulate David Ginola and Laurent Robert, IF he stays at St James Park.

After only 20 PL starts, ASM’s Newcastle career has barely started and he still has it all to do to get close to what Robert and Ginola did at Newcastle, or indeed, Hatem Ben Arfa.

He has got the potential though and Newcastle United must keep him.

Lee Clark thinks that the NUFC fans and Steve Bruce could be the big factors that encourage Allan Saint-Maximin to stay much, if at all, beyond this current season.

Well, I think ambitious new owners is the only important thing that could guarantee a chance of ASM staying long-term, whilst appointing a top class manager would of course certainly do no harm once the takeover is complete.

Lee Clark speaking to Tribal Football:

“One player who has thrived since the restart is Allan Saint-Maximin.

“The big worry for Newcastle fans and everyone connected with the club is whether they can keep him beyond this summer. He has been in such outstanding form, the standout player.

“He is somebody who can take the team from defence to attack in a matter of seconds and has such a fantastic balance and ability to go past players at speed as well. He also seems to do a lot of unseen work off the ball which goes down with his manager and his teammates

“He’s a player that will have fans on the edge of their seats when they return to St. James’ Park. But what happens with a player like that when he stands out is other clubs show an interest, clubs who could potentially be in a better position than Newcastle when the season ends and provide him with European football. It’s going to be imperative that the club can try and hold onto him.

“It looks like he has a really strong relationship with Steve Bruce, so that could be an important part of him staying. He seems to enjoy playing for the club and has a really strong relationship with the supporters.

“Hopefully that is enough for him to stick around next season, where the club can build and show him that they have their own ambitions to try and get higher up the Premier League and to be competing for European places.

“The Frenchman certainly has the ability to emulate David Ginola and Laurent Robert. All he has to do is show it over over a consistent and long period like those two did. And it was probably easier for those two lads because they were probably playing in stronger squads and in teams that were playing higher up the league and always challenging for Europe and titles.

“Saint-Maximin has played in a team that hasn’t always been allowed to express themselves going forward because they haven’t always been so dominant in matches.

“I think the change in formation that Steve has implemented over the last few months has helped them immensely, so there certainly is the potential for him and that’s why it would be exciting if the club could make the squad stronger so those lads could become even better and become stronger players. But for Saint-Maximin to do it in a squad that’s not always dominant it just shows he has a huge amount of ability.”

