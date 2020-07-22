News

Leaked 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt – Photo

Images of the 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt have circulated on Wednesday night.

Monday saw the shirt sponsor for next season confirmed.

An official statement (read below) from the club revealing that a new ‘long-term’ agreement had been put in place with FUN88.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and each to their own, the basic design of this leaked shirt (which looks to be the real thing) is ok for me but the sponsor logo doesn’t exactly enhance it!

For many fans it is immaterial because whilst Mike Ashley remains in control, countless supporters won’t be buying any official NUFC merchandise.

Earlier in the week, a number of media reports claimed the new 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt will be worn on Sunday by the players against Liverpool, so interesting to see if that is the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, this lame effort was claimed to be the new 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt but thankfully that one appears to be wide of the mark, although some of the media, including the Chronicle were running the story of this below being the new design:

Newcastle United official announcement on Monday 20 July:

Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that FUN88 will remain as the club’s primary partner after a new long-term commercial agreement was reached.

As part of the new agreement, FUN88 – which has been a familiar sight on first team kit since summer 2017 – will continue to feature on the front of players’ shirts and training wear.

Established in Asia in 2008, FUN88 has a significant online following around the world and offers sports betting, live casinos, slots and keno games in multiple languages.

The brand has also developed a popular presence on social media with Newcastle United fans, with thousands of Magpies supporters interacting with its accounts and many benefitting from its competitions and ticket and shirt giveaways over the last three years.

Lee Charnley, Newcastle United’s managing director, said: “We are delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come.

“Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach around the globe.”

A FUN88 spokesperson said: “FUN88 is delighted to continue its association with Newcastle United Football Club.

“Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base across all continents, especially in Asia.

“FUN88 is optimistic that this partnership will assist us in becoming the leading gaming and entertainment platform in countries across the world.”

(Newcastle United takeover on the rocks as Mike Ashley reaches agreement with FUN88? – Read HERE)

