Jurgen Klopp looks beyond the party and setting a new record at Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have had a brilliant season, title winners who are 18 points clear with one game remaining.

Yet incredibly, the scousers haven’t managed to accumulate as many points as last season when they didn’t win the title.

In 2018/19, Man City were top on 98 points and Liverpool one less on 97.

As things currently stand, these are the highest ever Premier League points totals:

100 Man City 2017/18

98 Man City 2018/19

97 Liverpool 2018/19

96 Liverpool 2019/20

Wednesday’s 5-3 defeat of Chelsea took Jurgen Klopp and his players to 96 points but a win is needed on Sunday at Newcastle if Liverpool are to set a new club record points total of 99, one behind Man City’s outstanding 100 two years ago.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Jurgen Klopp declared: ‘We have 96 points and it would obviously be really nice if we could get 99. It will be difficult but who cares, tonight it was very difficult because Chelsea was so good and the boys did it anyway.’

With celebrations to follow their 5-3 win and trophy presentation, the Liverpool boss laid out his plans: ‘Now we have a party, then we have to recover, then we play Newcastle.’

Newcastle will have had two days extra to prepare and no reason to have partied after only one point from four games. However, difficult to see anything stopping Klopp and his team, particularly if Steve Bruce goes so ultra defensive as he even did at Brighton on Monday, helping to produce one of the most boring games any of us had ever seen.

Liverpool will be desperate to end the season in style and reach 99 points, difficult to see NUFC keeping out Salah, Sane, Firmino and the rest for 90 minutes, so there has to be some kind of plan from Steve Bruce to get up the pitch.

Last season at St James Park saw home matches completed with a thriller against Liverpool, a 3-2 defeat in the end but no way Newcastle had deserved to lose.

After such minimal entertainment and only two points from a possible fifteen in these last five games, only four goals scored and twelve conceded, it would give all Newcastle fans a lift to see head coach and players giving this match a real go.

Here’s hoping.

Jurgen Klopp after 5-3 win over Chelsea and Premier League trophy presentation:

“These boys are so special.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them throwing in a performance like this tonight on the pitch in an open game, obviously, but nice, nice goals.

“Incredible goals, super football in moments and I loved the game so we could enjoy so far and will enjoy the rest of the night.

“We have space and we have potential for improvement and we will work on that. Obviously not tonight anymore but from whenever on.

“Now we have a party, then we have to recover, then we play Newcastle.

“We have 96 points and it would obviously be really nice if we could get 99.

“It will be difficult but who cares, tonight it was very difficult because Chelsea was so good and the boys did it anyway.

“It [PL trophy presentation inside Anfield] was absolutely great, absolutely great.

“It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift it was allowed.

“We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn’t see them, but I knew my family – which I didn’t see for a pretty long time – was here tonight, which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones.

“All my loved ones were around me with the players, the staff and the people I work with. My family means a lot to me, so it was really, really special in that moment.

“I loved the moment – and the boys did.”

