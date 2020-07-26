News

Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool selection hints in Sunday interview before facing Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp has been talking a few hours ahead of today’s match.

The Liverpool boss giving his thoughts on the game and an indication of how he will select the team.

Jurgen Klopp saying that it is a novel experience when the final match hasn’t got anything important riding on it, stating ‘most of the time in my career the last game was all or nothing.’

After an intense schedule of games which included them winning the title, Klopp indicates he will be making significant changes.

A combination of looking after his players with next season less than seven weeks away and the fact they have had two less recovery days than Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp declaring: ‘You will hear later with the line-up, I tried to make sure we have fresh legs on the field and that we really can go for it because we love football, because we want to win football games. Honestly, I don’t know exactly what I can expect but I’m excited about it. It will be interesting.’

So this sounds as though it will be anything but his usual automatic first choice eleven.

Jurgen Klopp won his first ever game at St James Park last May (2019) in that dramatic 3-2 match, having previously drawn 1-1 against Rafa’s NUFC and losing 2-0 to McClaren’s Newcastle. Indeed, May 2019 was the first Liverpool win on Tyneside since April 2013.

It will be tough for Newcastle whatever team Jurgen Klopp selects but if showing some enterprise, Steve Bruce might give his side a chance of a point or better, against a less than full strength Liverpool outfit.

Jurgen Klopp talking to the official Liverpool site:

“Asked what he expects against Newcastle, the boss said: “I don’t know 100 per cent [what to expect from Newcastle.

“A last game of the season where Newcastle are safe in the league, we are safe in the league, we cannot go for anything apart from points. I’m not too experienced in that, to be honest – most of the time in my career the last game was all or nothing.

“So it’s really difficult and different. But I expect an intense football game anyway because the game is intense, you cannot play football without running a lot and stuff like this. We will see.

“You will hear later with the line-up, I tried to make sure we have fresh legs on the field and that we really can go for it because we love football, because we want to win football games. Honestly, I don’t know exactly what I can expect but I’m excited about it. It will be interesting.

“It’s easy for me to find plenty of reasons why you should win a football game. Again, the things around are different, I said that already before the Chelsea game.

“Chelsea played for everything, you saw that, and I wanted to see us fight like we play for everything. And that was exactly the case. The boys were incredible in that game. Something like that I would expect today as well, the boys love football and love hard work. If they put that in, we can be good; if not, then we still have a chance because we don’t know exactly what Newcastle are doing.

“Newcastle played already a while like this, like we do if you want, because they are safe for weeks or months already. They have a good team.

“I know Steve [Bruce] has a few injury problems, I think in defence. But offensively, that’s proper quality. That’s what we prepare for, so that we are really ready.

“I think and I hope we will have the ball the majority of the time, that means protection must be perfect because whatever system they play – and they played pretty much all the systems during the season – there’s one or two strikers they leave up front and that’s quite a challenge for protection. So we have to be spot on.”

