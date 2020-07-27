News

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after easily beating Newcastle United: “I’m not going to the office for a while”

Jurgen Klopp was already without captain Jordan Henderson but rested his star players against Newcastle United.

Salah, Firmino, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Mane all sitting watching from the bench at St James Park, instead of starting as they had done four days earlier in the 5-3 win over Chelsea.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle into a shock lead after 25 seconds but Steve Bruce then had his team retreat to the edge of their own box for pretty much the entire match.

Jurgen Klopp happy though with how his largely second string, particularly in the attacking half, reacted: ‘We needed a little wake-up call; I am not sure we needed it, but we got it and from that moment on the boys worked really hard to play against this defensive wall of Newcastle.’

Liverpool had already turned the game around and it was 2-1 when the stellar front three were introduced with 26 minutes to go.

The scousers could and should have already been way out of sight as Bruce had his players so deep, inviting Liverpool to camp around the NUFC 18 yard line, only a matter of time before goals did come.

Luckily Liverpool were in a relaxed switched off mood when the big guns did come on, Salah hitting the post with his first contribution and could have had a hat-trick within minutes of coming on. Thankfully only Mane added one more to keep the scoreline almost respectable.

Reflecting and relaxing after the game and season, Jurgen Klopp declared: ‘Two weeks and a couple of days and we start again. I’m not going to the office for a while.’

For Newcastle United, the scenario in these coming weeks looks all but certain chaos and potential disaster, unless the takeover ‘quickly’ gets the green light.

Jurgen Klopp:

“We played an incredible game, not a perfect game.

“We made so many changes after a long time of playing with similar line-ups.

“It’s not fair to judge [players who came in] because they need to get used to each other’s games.

“We really worked in the game and got better and better and better even before the changes but the changes helped massively.

“Two weeks and a couple of days and we start again.

“I’m not going to the office for a while.

“It was the target for the day, to finish it on a high and we did it.

“We needed a little wake-up call; I am not sure we needed it, but we got it and from that moment on the boys worked really hard to play against this defensive wall of Newcastle.

“Of course, with five changes, it’s never easy to make five changes but especially then it is not easy. But we found better and better in the game and did really well already around the first goal.

“Half-time, we could show a little bit, a few spaces on the pitch which we could use more often and what the boys did in the second half, we scored the second goal – a really nice one – from an area we wanted to do.

“Then we made five changes and brought on fresh legs again and that helped, obviously.

“Then we controlled the game completely and I liked it a lot.

“I like the first 60 minutes and the last 30 minutes.

“It was not perfect, but like our season, the boys don’t only win games on the perfect days, they are ready to really dig deep on the not so perfect days and that’s what I really like.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

