Journalists nominate Newcastle United to be next behind the scenes TV series after Sunderland Til I Die

Newcastle United would be the perfect choice for the next behind the scenes TV series.

That is the opinion of journalists at The Mail who were asked to nominate a Premier League club to follow the likes of Manchester City and Sunderland in allowing cameras access to what happens behind closed doors.

The 2017/18 season saw ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’, Amazon following the club’s progress throughout a season in which they won both the Premier League and League Cup, as well as reaching the last eight of the Champions League.

It was announced that Amazon had paid Manchester City the sum of £10m for the behind the scenes video access.

Also covering the 2017/18 season, ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ was filmed for Netflix behind the scenes.

A hilarious series covering some quality comedy moments behind the scenes as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship.

For some bizarre reason, the Mackems agreed to a follow up, no doubt thinking it would be a great story and publicity as they cruised to promotion.

Instead the 2018/19 second series documented a disastrous campaign that saw Sunderland finish in the worst ever league position in their history, failing to get promoted and staying in League One.

It would be brilliant to see behind the scenes of the shambles at St James Park if Mike Ashley stays in control (please no!), laying open the ridiculous was the club operates. With no ambition and a skeleton staff running the non-football side of things.

Despite any fee and extra advertising for his retail empire, sadly there’s no way Mike Ashley would allow this, exactly because it would expose him and the way he runs the club.

However, if the NUFC takeover did happen, it would / could be spectacular watching the rise again of Newcastle United from behind the scenes…

Journalists on The Mail asked the following question:

Club you’d like to see in an Amazon Prime documentary?

Adrian Kajumba:

Newcastle, if their takeover goes through, to see the turnover of players and staff first-hand.

Jack Gaughan:

Newcastle — with or without the takeover. I enjoyed Steve Bruce mishearing a question at the start of one press conference as ‘How’s the bacon?’ and would like to see more behind the scenes.

