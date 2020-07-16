News

Jose Mourinho says Spurs are in Champions League form but Europa League ‘important’

It was eighth time lucky for Jose Mourinho.

Seven previous Premier League visits to St James Park with Chelsea and Man Utd hadn’t produced a single win.

Two League Cup wins for Jose Mourinho with Chelsea at SJP but Wednesday night was the first in the Premier League.

No surprise that Mourinho's mentor Sir Bobby Robson was at the forefront of his mind: 'I am very happy for the team and finally I can leave this stadium and pass Mr Robson's statue and laugh with him, because every time I come here [previously in the Premier League], I leave the stadium and I look at him with a sad face. It's the first time I can leave this stadium and smile.'

In an eventful game, Tottenham deserved to win by the end but the difference ended up being Harry Kane, scoring twice to secure the three points.

Jose Mourinho had europe on his mind after the game: 'Since I started we are fourth in the table. If we cannot get the Champions League, then the Europa League is important.'

Looking at the Premier League table as it stands after Tottenham’s win at Newcastle this is how things stand:

The CL is clearly a stretch too far and indeed they have a real battle for the Europa League.

However, Jose Mourinho is correct, since he took over on 20 November 2019, Tottenham do indeed have the fourth best record in the PL (form table via Transfermarkt):

With Tottenham only having won 12 of 24 games since Jose Mourino took over, this probably says more about the overall quality of the PL this season, with the exception of the top two.

Summed up as well by Tottenham having won only four away games from 18 all season,

Jose Mourinho:

“I am very happy for the team and finally I can leave this stadium and pass Mr Robson’s statue and laugh with him, because every time I come here [previously in the Premier League], I leave the stadium and I look at him with a sad face.

“It’s the first time I can leave this stadium and smile.

“It was a very good result and I think it’s an example of resilience.

“This is the fourth match separated by two days we played against every team, and every team had more time to rest than us, an incredible effort by everyone.

“The players are not tired now [after a win], the players were tired before the game and to play with this intensity, this spirit, I think is phenomenal. Again, the team was a team.

“The two guys coming from the bench made a difference, and that’s what a team is and I think we are building something that could be special, let’s try to win the next two matches.

“With fatigue, it is normal that people feel it and then the energy is not there to turn it around. I spoke with them at half-time again about mental strength. They didn’t have energy in their bodies, but you still have energy in your brain, and you have to go there and find it, find it and bring it, and they did it. They were fantastic.

“Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible.

“We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League.

“Since I started we are fourth in the table.

“If we cannot get the Champions League, then the Europa League is important.

“I am proud of them and happy with the points. Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

