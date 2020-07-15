News

Jose Mourinho acknowledges he has actually won at St James Park but still gets it wrong

It is a quirky and much used stat that Jose Mourinho has never won at St James Park.

If only it were true…

Speaking to the official Tottenham website, Jose Mourinho himself acknowledges that this isn’t true.

Mourinho pointing out that he has won at St James Park, in the League Cup once, when he was with Chelsea.

It is halfway to the truth anyway, as Jose Mourinho has actually won twice at St James Park.

On 10 November 2004 his Chelsea team won 2-0 at SJP in the League Cup, then they did it again in the same competition, 1-0 on 20 December 2006.

So it would be a first if Mourinho was triumphant tonight…but only in terms of the Premier League.

The Spurs boss declares about Newcastle: ‘They are playing really well…They know how to play, they know how to get points, they can be dangerous in many different ways.’

Maybe not quite a Newcastle side that many of us would instantly recognise…

Jose Mourinho states that Tottenham need to win their final three games, including two away, including Newcastle.

That is a big ask when Spurs have only won three of 17 PL away games this season, only one of those since 15 December seven months ago.

Inevitably, thoughts also turned to Sir Bobby Robson…

Jose Mourinho talking to official Spurs site:

Facing Newcastle United:

“They are playing really well.

“They have different ways of playing, depending on the players on the pitch.

“One thing is Andy Carroll, Joelinton, another is Gayle, Almiron, Saint-Maximim.

“I think Steve Bruce has found a very good balance in the squad.

“They know how to play, they know how to get points, they can be dangerous in many different ways.

“So, a difficult match for us.”

Sir Bobby Robson:

“Through him, I know a lot about Newcastle’s story.

“Through him, the years we worked together, a lot was about his story, Ipswich, the national team, Newcastle, his youth around Durham, although I could never share his love for cricket!

“So, I learned a lot about Newcastle. I knew what it meant to him and know what it means to the people. I know the social environment of the area.

“I have lots of respect, I love to go there, love to play there, of course I’ve only won once there in the (League) Cup, but I love to go there and I go again with a smile on my face, and let’s see if we can leave St James’ with a smile on our faces too.”

Needing to win at St James Park and the following two matches:

“We need to, yes.

“We are in a situation now whereby winning the nine points (from our final three games against Newcastle, Leicester and Palace), we would qualify for Europa League, because some of the other teams even play each other.

“I think we need to win our matches, so don’t think about other results, just think about us.”

