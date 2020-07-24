News

James Bay says living ‘in limbo’ and why he is desperate for Newcastle United takeover

James Bay was born and bred in Hitchin in Hertfordshire but supports Newcastle United.

The now 29 year old successful singer-songwriter explaining back in May 2018 (see below) that it all happened because of one person. Alan Shearer.

James Bay was only six when Alan Shearer started playing for Newcastle but from that moment on, NUFC were his team.

Moving forward 24 years and the pair are now friends, having originally swapped messages on social media, finding out that each was a fan of the other.

Back in May 2018 James Bay was relieved that Newcastle had stayed up but said that after being starved of realistic transfer funds by the owner, Rafa Benitez had to be properly supported by Mike Ashley to allow NUFC to progress.

Two years on and Newcastle have avoided relegation once again but James Bay says this has to change.

Newcastle United need to move on from Mike Ashley and James Bay is desperate for the takeover to happen: ‘To hear us described as a ‘sleeping giant’ is bittersweet because ‘giant’ speaks to the potential and the greatness that is under the surface – but the sleeping bit is so frustrating, because that’s the bit that carries on.’

James Bay hopes that Liverpool ‘are kind to us’ on Sunday and predicts a 3-0 win for the champions.

Only seven weeks after this final 2019/20 game, the 2020/21 season is reportedly set to start, with confirmation of that expected today.

If no takeover has happened in the meantime, James Bay and the rest of the Newcastle fanbase will go into the new season with anything bu hope.

James Bay talking to BBC Sport:

“We are massively in limbo at the moment.

“The fans just want someone to give us a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, and tell us whether it is happening or not.

“It is tantalising because we all know what the club would be capable of if we had ambitious owners – but all we really want is the opportunity to buy better players and that has not really been the case for the past few years.

“We already have some great talent in our squad – look at how the fans have got behind Allan Saint-Maximin this season, just as one example – and there is a hunger in so many of our players.

“I would just love for us to be able to build on that next season, to bring in bigger and better signings that will develop the team instead of just treading water again.

“We have been safe from relegation for a few weeks now, but we should be aiming for a lot more than that.

“As a fan, I am always going to think we should be in the top 10 at the very least but, for now, the difficult tale continues.

“To hear us described as a ‘sleeping giant’ is bittersweet because ‘giant’ speaks to the potential and the greatness that is under the surface – but the sleeping bit is so frustrating, because that’s the bit that carries on.”

James Bay asked who would be his dream signing?

“If it was a player who I think we could get, I’d like it to be Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

“There has already been a lot of talk about him coming and I wonder if he just really enjoyed it in the Premier League when he was with Liverpool and he could come back to life with us.

“It almost seems possible we could maybe sign him without a takeover, and I think that’s the most optimistic mindset I can really be in at the moment as a Newcastle fan.”

Prediction for Sunday?

“I’m going to hope that Liverpool are kind to us – Newcastle United 0 – Liverpool 3.”

James Bay explaining why he supports Newcastle United – 4 May 2020:

“When I was six, Alan Shearer played for Newcastle – and that was it, really.

“I grew up in a town that is sort of near teams like Arsenal and Tottenham, but not near enough for me to feel like that was my club.

“And in the middle of the 1990s, Newcastle were up there, and Shearer had just signed for them.

“For that reason alone, myself and my brother as well were just like – he is the man, so Newcastle is the team.

“Initially we [James Bay and Alan Shearer] met in a social media exchange where I said ‘I’m a fan’ and he said ‘I’m a fan too’ – and I was like ‘oh, thanks’.

“He just invited me to a game, which was really kind of him, and we have sort of stayed in touch. We have hung out a few times which, for the six-year-old me of the past, was amazing – that lad is losing his mind.

“In many respects I am very happy with the way the season has gone – we have stayed in the Premier League.

“But there are definitely some other changes that I want to see at the club, which is what the rest of our fans are saying as well.

“Rafa Benitez has done a fantastic job with a club owner who will not give him a chance financially.

“He is the bright light, the hope, for the club at the moment but he needs more money to spend.”

