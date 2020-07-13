News

Jamaal Lascelles furious as Newcastle have conceded more goals away than all of the other 19 PL clubs

Jamaal Lascelles was not a happy man on Saturday.

Newcastle leading 1-0 but once Watford exerted any real pressure, they collapsed.

By the final whistle the home team were worthy winners and indeed the scoreline would have been worse without Martin Dubravka.

Jamaal Lascelles declaring: ‘In the Premier League you can’t be gifting goals like that.’

This may come as something of a shock to those assuming that the defence has performed as well under Steve Bruce as it did under Rafa Benitez.

In 2018/19, the NUFC defence conceded only 23 goals in 19 away games, the third lowest in the Premier League.

In 2019/20, NUFC have conceded 37 goals in 18 away games, the very worst in the Premier League. Newcastle now having conceding two more goals away from home than Villa’s 35, whilst the other two (Norwich and Bournemouth) in the relegation zone have each conceded 32 away from home.

Indeed, overall Newcastle have already done far worse in defending this season, compared to the two under Rafa.

In 2017/18 NUFC conceded 47 in 38 games and in 2018/19 it was 48, each time the seventh best defensive record in the division.

With three games still to go, Newcastle have already conceded 52 in 35 under Steve Bruce, the seventh worst in the division.

Indeed it would have been far worse if not for the ultra defensive tactics used by Bruce at St James Park over most of the season, tactics that have seen Newcastle score a total of only three goals at home against Norwich, Brighton, Watford, Villa, Burnley and Palace.

As well as conceding a lot more goals, it is also interesting to note that with only three games remaining, Steve Bruce’s team still aren’t that close to matching the modest goals totals achieved under Rafa Benitez.

In 2017/18 there were 39 goals scored and in 2018/19 it was 42 goals, this season it is only 36 goals in 35 matches so far. Particularly worrying when after starving Rafa Benitez of funds after promotion, in 2019 Mike Ashley then allowed around £80m to be spent on three attacking players (ASM, Joelinton and Almiron).

Jamaal Lascelles speaking after Watford to NUFC TV:

“In the Premier League you can’t be gifting goals like that.

“It was a lack of concentration that cost us…

“Every game we play we want to win.

“To be honest, I thought we had bounced back from Man City.

“But the mistakes cost us and we just have to get it right for the next game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 July 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 23

Watford:

Deeney 52 pen and 82 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Watford 48% (48%) Newcastle 52% (52%)

Total shots were Watford 17 (9) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Watford 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Watford 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles (Lazaro 87), Rose (Krafth 79), Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie (Joelinton 72), Gayle (Bentaleb 78), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Yedlin, Atsu, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

