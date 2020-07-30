Opinion

Incredible response after asked fans which Newcastle United players should be kept to build from in 2020/21

The question we were asking on Wednesday, was ‘Which 7 Newcastle United players should be kept to build from in 2020/21?’

It is now 112 days since the seller and bidders passed the relevant papers to the Premier League and fans still left waiting for confirmation that the PL process has been successfully concluded.

However, whatever happens, the club needs to prepare for this upcoming season, with only six weeks to go to kick-off.

You can’t change a whole team / squad overnight, so which Newcastle United players do fans see as the core that should be kept, for the new owners to build on?

Or simply trying to keep NUFC afloat under Mike Ashley if he remains in control?

We asked you to name your seven choices from the 33 listed below (including players who were on loan at NUFC this past 2019/20 season and those loaned out by Newcastle) that you thought were the key players to keep.

An incredible response with thousands of Newcastle fans making their choices.

These are all 33 Newcastle United players with percentage voting support from high to low:

96% Martin Dubravka

95% Allan Saint-Maximin

85% Miguel Almiron

65% Jamaal Lascelles

52% Sean Longstaff

48% Jonjo Shelvey

38% Federico Ferenandez

37% Isaac Hayden

30% Matty Longstaff

21% Florian Lejeune

19% Fabian Schar

18% Jetro Willems

17% Matt Ritchie

10% Paul Dummett

9% Dwight Gayle

9% Freddie Woodman

7% Valentino Lazaro

5% Joelinton

4% Javier Manquillo

3% Danny Rose

3% Ciaran Clark

1% Andy Carroll

0% DeAndre Yedlin

0% Mark Gillespie

0% Nabil Bentaleb

0% Christian Atsu

0% Emil Krafth

0% Karl Darlow

0% Rolando Aarons

0% Achraf Lazaar

0% Yoshinori Muto

0% Jacob Murphy

0% Henri Saivet

A few things to pick out from the wealth of information above.

Newcastle fans seeing two real stand out players, who they clearly think are the most capable of fitting in with more ambitious plans and investment in the club / squad, with Dubravka and ASM top of the tree with 96% and 95% fan support.

Almiron (85%) also has overwhelming support, whilst Lascelles (65%) has two third of supporters picking him out.

At the next level we have Shelvey and Lejeune, the two of them getting the support of 48% and 52% respectively.

Completing the top seven you have 38% fan support for Federico Fernandez, just shading out Isaac Hayden (37%).

Obviously a long list of those who clearly need to move on at the bottom with minimal support.

The only others getting a credible percentage of support – 30% Matty Longstaff, 21% Florian Lejeune, 19% Fabian Schar, 18% Jetro Willems and 17% Matt Ritchie

No appetite whatsoever though for wanting to retain any of the loan players, with Lazaro 7%, Rose 3% and 0% for Bentaleb.

As for the current choice of strikers, we have Gayle (10%), Joelinton (5%), Carroll (1%) and Muto (0%).

With still no sign of the takeover concluding, it is even more important NUFC hang on to this small group of players who got overwhelming fan support.

