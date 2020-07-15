Opinion

‘In the last throes of this Newcastle United takeover with now all hurdles removed’

On week 13 of the Newcastle United takeover saga, I wrote an article outlining why it was the Saudi PIF and not the Premier League who were dictating the pace of the takeover.

It was pointed out that the Public Investment Fund of the KSA was not an ordinary potential owner.

Instead, it had at its disposal an entire Sovereign State to call upon, with all its diplomatic and political clout.

So here we now are.

The two criteria, pointed out at the time, standing in the way were, the points total for Premier League Survival and the ongoing geopolitical war of words over Piracy.

The first hurdle was passed with time to spare and in hindsight, it would seem that triggered the next phase of the takeover.

The biggest hurdle being Piracy, was dealt with by passing anti-piracy laws within the KSA, this move satisfied the WTO who in a letter passed to the Premier League, give the thumbs up to KSA. It did not however satisfy Qatar, they continued with their rhetoric and left with few options open to them, effectively threatened to sue the Premier League should the takeover go through.

In what I believe to be a legal master stroke that hurdle has now been removed.

BeIN Sports have now being held to have broken the competition laws in the KSA, the result of which is they have had their rights to broadcast in the country removed.

This is good news on two fronts as far as the Newcastle United takeover is concerned.

Firstly, they now have no legal say over the takeover since they now have no involvement in the KSA.

Secondly, and more importantly, they have broken the law in another sovereign tate so cannot now take legal action against the Premier League.

The case would be thrown out since it is they who have transgressed legally in all of this.

We are therefore in the last throes of this Newcastle United takeover with now all hurdles removed.

It only remains to say over to you Premier League, let’s get this over the line.

