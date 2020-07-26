Opinion

I’m done with Newcastle United if nothing changes

I don’t care what level of football it is but this four wins from nineteen for Newcastle United is sackable material.

A run in the Premier League that goes back to Christmas 2019.

The only PL wins since 21 December 2019 for Newcastle United, the victories over Southampton and Sheffield United who had both been reduced to 10 men, the last minute 1-0 against Chelsea, plus the 4-1 at Bournemouth.

There’s no doubting Steve Bruce has done a cracking job at keeping us in the Premier League with games to spare…

However, how much has been down to pure luck and Dubravka?

Bruce’s tactics are non-existent, the majority of games have been awful to watch and for people to talk about him being nominated for manager of the season is a joke.

He keeps saying how much he wants Matty Longstaff to stay but would rather play a donkey in Nabil Bentaleb – why are we even considering signing Bentaleb?

I wouldn’t bother signing him or Danny Rose – I used to rate the Tottenham and England defender but watching him at Newcastle I think he’s arrogant.

The team still has a big score of players that got us out of the championship, four years down the line, with the exception of Lascelles and Hayden, those players should have been moved on by now.

Bruce’s friends in the media are embarrassing with their views on his tactics and the “entertaining” football we are playing.

If Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley are still at the club for the 2020/21 season, I’m done with Newcastle United. I can’t take anymore of the plodding along, not moving forward, it’s a waste of my energy

The Premier League have been disgusting with the way they have handled this Newcastle United takeover, they should be looking after the interests of one of their clubs.

