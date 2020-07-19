Opinion

If Newcastle United Takeover doesn’t happen I won’t be back

By my reckoning, the Newcastle United Takeover has been with the Premier League for 101 days now.

At least thinking / worrying about that has been a bit of a distraction from all the extra life / family / work / home worries brought on by the virus situation.

The thing is though, if for whatever reason(s) there is no Newcastle United Takeover, then that’s it for me.

I will always be a Newcastle fan, there is no escaping that for any of us.

However, I will switch off I think of having any conscious interest in the club.

I have finally decided it is just a pointless exercise if Mike Ashley continues to ruin our (football) lives.

If he is still here, what is the point of taking any interest in next season?

Why pour in your emotions and cash when it is a total waste of time?

These 13 years of Mike Ashley have been increasingly like being trapped in a maze that has no way out. You keep trying to find the exit but surely now you must realise that it is far better just to sit down and save yourself the effort, there will never be a successful path forward under him.

The small number of times when hopes have been raised of light at the end of the tunnel, a way out of this maze, they have been very quickly dashed.

Appointing managers who could have brought success: Kevin Keegan later found out he had been undermined from the start with Dennis Wise given control of transfers, whilst Ashley kept his transfer promises to Rafa for only one transfer window before undermining and messing him about for the rest of his three year contract.

The same when under Mike Ashley, Newcastle accidentally finished fifth. The owner’s response was not to allow a single penny of net transfer spending in summer 2012, to ensure no chance of building on that breakthrough season.

Not talked about so much, we had a similar wasted opportunity in 2013/14. On Boxing Day 2013, Newcastle beat Stoke 5-1 and that put NUFC sixth on 33 points after 18 games, only two points off sixth and six points off the top.

By sheer luck /accident, despite not a single player bought in summer 2013 we had ended up with a team that really fitted well together, especially going forward, the key players Cabaye pulling the strings and loan striker Remy up front. Mike Ashley sold Cabaye for £20m in the January and bought nobody, Remy left at the end of the season, Newcastle having lost 14 of their final 20 PL matches. Imagine instead if in January 2014, Mike Ashley had made a couple of ambitious signings as well as getting Loic Remy on a permanent deal and persuaded Cabaye that NUFC were an ambitious club worth staying at?

I’m preaching to the converted though, you all know the score.

Was great to hear this week that football fans are set to be allowed back in this October but I won’t be one of them.

I know that for many of you the addiction is still too strong and it is about the whole matchday experience as well. However, if Mike Ashley remains, it isn’t for me.

Any positive such as a decent manager or promising player like ASM aren’t worth getting too excited about in terms of thinking ‘where could this take us’ because under Ashley, you know that rather than building on what Rafa or ASM can do, the lack of ambition at the club means the French winger will quickly work out that he is wasting his time, Mike Ashley will happily bank the profit, whilst we are stuck with dopes like Bruce and Joelinton for the long-term.

The Newcastle United Takeover would be a game changer of course.

However, until that happens, I can only sit and imagine how excited fans of clubs such as Sheffield United, Leicester and Wolves must be, their anticipation at getting back to watch their teams in a few months time, clubs that show Mike Ashley up when it comes to ambition.

