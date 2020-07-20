Match Reports

If Bentaleb and Rose are the answer then I really don’t want to know what the question is

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Monday 20 July 6pm

What do you write about when there’s nothing to write about?

I’m actually starting this match report at half time because if I leave it to the end I will have forgotten all about the first half.

I wouldn’t call it rubbish but it was just a typical end of season game, played at a pace I think I could play at.

Anyway, a few things stood out. Well sort of.

Ritchie has got a really bad temper and is going to be lucky to last 90 mins. He also got lucky when he ended up wrong side in the penalty area and ended up sort of falling on their player.

Dwight Gayle has worked hard and had our best chance with a glancing header from a corner. Apart from that we have offered very little.

Brighton have been no better, forcing Dubravka into one decent save of note. The rest of the players on both sides have just gone through the motions.

Bentaleb has been poor. Either he doesn’t want to join full time or he has been told he won’t be joining by the club.

The second half was an improvement in terms of effort by both sides.

Dubravka pulled off a good save after Shelvey lost a 50/50 and their bloke hit a shot from 25 yards that swerved as it approached the goal.

At the other end there were a couple of shots from us and a few passes that flashed across the goal.

The game seemed to be drifting and at one point the most exciting thing was a message on the TV that said “coronation street is now recording”.

As a subdued ASM and hard working Gayle were replaced by Joelinton and Carroll, it became clear that Bruce was trying to get us to hit them on the break with a long ball.

This nearly paid off after 86 mins when Carroll headed just wide from a corner. The commentary team seemed to think it was an easy chance but he was under a lot of pressure from his marker.

In terms of next year, if Bentaleb and Rose are the answer then I really don’t want to know what the question is. That pair are so slow and have absolutely no positional sense.

All smiles at the end though. One socially distanced foot on the beach for both teams.

Roll on the takeover.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 62% (69%) Newcastle 38% (31%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Brighton 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron (Lazaro 86), Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 74)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Atsu, Yedlin, M Longstaff, Watts

Crowd: 00,000

