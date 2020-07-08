Opinion

I won’t be listening to Talksport again after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0

I was working until 8pm tonight but decided to stick on the Talksport commentary of what turned out to be a final scoreline of Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

Almost turned it off a minute before kick-off.

The latest numpty of a pundit (Danny Mills) told all Newcastle fans what fools we are for thinking Rafa did a great job.

His main point being that Rafa made some terrible signings, with both Joelinton and Almiron happening under his watch.

First off Joelinton… do some research, son.

Secondly, Almiron completely transformed our season last year and made us a much greater attacking force and has been quality this season. His work rate has finally started to turn into goals and he’s scored some vital ones in 2020.

I will give Bruce his due.

He’s done better than I expected, but take Dubravka or Saint-Maximin out of this team for a couple of months (not including lockdown), and we would be in a much more perilous position.

There have been plenty of great articles about the comparisons being made between Rafa and Bruce so I won’t ramble on.

Tell you what though, I won’t be listening to Talksport again in a hurry.

They spend half the time chatting away about other things, as if they think they are TV commentators, so that you have no idea what’s going on.

The second half kicked off and I literally had no idea what was going off for the first five minutes as they didn’t mention the game once, until Foden missed a sitter.

Result was pretty much expected, a lot of players needed rests and I can’t criticise that. Doesn’t sound like we left the changing room today.

The amount of nonsense Danny Mills spouted though was actually comical.

At least Sam Matterface stood him up on most of it and didn’t allow him to get away with much of his rambling gibberish.

The fact I’ve written more about Mills, Rafa and Bruce than the game itself, tells its own story.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

