Opinion

I wonder if just possibly these new published stats point to why Newcastle defending so woeful v Spurs

One Newcastle United star has been named in new analysis of the Premier League players who are dribbled past the least so far this season.

The report analyses how many times players have been dribbled past.

As well giving an average of how many times it happens per 90 minutes on the pitch.

The table relates to all players who don’t play for any of the ‘big six’ clubs and second from the top we find Jamaal Lascelles.

In 2.079 minutes played this season in the Premier League, only five times has anybody got past the NUFC captain.

This gives an average dribbled past per 90 minutes of only 0.22 times, in other words, once every five games on average.

Jamaal Lascelles will never be the most comfortable on the ball BUT when it comes to that defending bit…

Missing against Tottenham, it was woeful just how easily the Spurs players dribbled past both Newcastle defenders and midfielders at times.

I honestly don’t think Spurs and Harry Kane in particular, would have found cutting Newcastle open so easy, if the NUFC captain had played last night.

Steve Bruce has persisted in playing Jamaal Lascelles despite repeatedly saying his captain was struggling with an ankle problem. Now Bruce reveals that the defender could miss the start of next season after needing to have an ankle operation on Tuesday.

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to success against dribblers.

A lot is (rightly) made of ASM’s value to the team but what about Jamaal Lascelles?

Here are the stats for the Premier League this season, when Lascelles has and hasn’t played.

Newcastle with Jamaal Lascelles playing for NUFC in 2019/20 PL games:

Played 24 Won 8 Drawn 8 Lost 8 Goals Conceded 31 Points Won 32

Points per game average 1.33 and Goals conceded per game average 1.29

Newcastle without Jamaal Lascelles playing for NUFC in 2019/20 PL games:

Played 12 Won 3 Drawn 2 Lost 7 Goals Conceded 24 Points Won 11

Points per game average 0.91 and Goals conceded per game average 2.00

Averaged over a 38 game season, these stats suggest that with Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle would concede 49 goals if he played all season, compared to 76 goals if he missed all of the matches.

Interesting to see what happens in the remaining two games, especially at the back…

