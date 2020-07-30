Opinion

I have sent this letter to Richard Masters after failure of Newcastle United takeover

It is likely to be as much use as blowing snot bubbles to attract a supermodel, probably a waste of mine and everyone’s time, but I am so crestfallen by the aborted Newcastle United takeover right now, that I swiftly sent a letter to Richard Masters and his cronies at the Premier League.

It’s the hope that kills you and something just doesn’t feel right about this.

The reasons for pulling out, given by PCP/PIF don’t seem to add up, and apparently several Premier League clubs lodged objections to Newcastle having this takeover, including the likes of perennial mid-table money wasters Everton and West Ham.

How the views of rival clubs should come into consideration is beyond me.

Can you imagine any objections if PIF/PCP were trying to acquire Manchester United? It wouldn’t happen.

I’ve lost all interest in Premier League football at this stage. It’s dull, predictable and without the crowds it’s not even worth 90 minutes of my week.

As things stand, the claimed NUFC £35m transfer budget buys us Bentaleb, Lazaro and Rose. Bruce won’t get lucky twice in a row and the club is likely to haemorrhage the better players now.

Apologies for my pessimism but it’s a sad day for the club. Can you imagine how nasty Ashley could get after this?

The letter follows;

Dear Mr Masters,

As an onlooker following the Newcastle United takeover, I wish to register my bafflement at the obscene duration fans of the club have had to wait for an answer regarding the PIF/PCP bid for the club.

You have placed one of your football clubs — one of your most vehemently and passionately supported — in a state of paralysis.

Newcastle United, the Premier League and Tyneside in general would have benefited from such significant investment. You may have had reasons for rejecting the bid, but not giving a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for more than 100 days is inexplicable.

Your dallying has contributed to a legion of supporters becoming disillusioned, many have lost interest in your league as a result of this unfathomable holdup.

At the Premier League you are happy to rush through controversial investment from investors at clubs like Aston Villa, and to allow a Saudi Arabian owner to purchase Sheffield United, as well as Saudi investment in Manchester United without employing ostensibly delaying tactics.

You have contributed to supporters of Newcastle United suffering from increased mental health issues. Your process needs seriously looking into, and I will be proposing a full investigation of the Premier League with the relevant governing bodies. You have a clear-cut conflict of interest regarding a relationship with Qatar, and it appears this was pivotal in your failure to deliver affirmative action.

I would like a prompt response to this email if possible, as I believe the supporters of the club deserve transparent clarification, and following today’s announcement that the deal is dead, you MUST come forward with some sort of explanation for millions of distressed members of the Toon Army.

Best Regards,

Dominic Kureen

