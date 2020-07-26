News

How much TV money each of the 20 Premier League clubs will get for 2019/20 before ‘deductions’

The 20 Premier League clubs completed their season on Sunday.

The campaign taking almost a full 12 months to reach a conclusion, due to the impact of the virus.

So what amounts of money will each of the 20 Premier League clubs bank from this 2019/20 season.

Over at Sporting Intelligence, they specialise in the relationship between sport and money.

They have put together a table giving the approximate cash figure each of the Premier League clubs will be entitled to BEFORE deductions:

They report that the figures detailed above, will be reduced by unknown amounts, with compensation to broadcasters etc to be deducted.

On the bare figures above, we see the amounts going from Norwich on £98m up to £177m for Liverpool.

Last season (2018/19) the amounts ranged from £94m up to £149m.

Before deductions, this season seeing a disparity of £79m between top and bottom, compared to £55m a year ago.

The growing gap between rich and not so rich due to the powerful / richer clubs forcing through a change whereby cash from the overseas TV contracts is now decided by league position instead of split equally between the 20 clubs.

Newcastle earning more (£127m) despite finishing 13th in the league, as compared to Southampton (£120m) who finished 11th, whilst NUFC earned just less than Burnley (£129m) who ended 10th in the league table. This due to the higher number of times Newcastle featured on live TV.

Very interesting to see exactly what figures are officially announced going to each of the 20 Premier League clubs for this 2019/20 season after deductions.

Sporting Intelligence report via their Twitter account:

“In a world without Covid, without PL season interruption, without broadcaster rebates, this is (VERY approx, within few £m) what we’d expect each club to get in PL “TV cash” from central funds this season.

“BUT (whopping caveat) this WON’T be what happens

“Instead some of rebate to TV companies (internationally) WILL in fact be taken from monies paid, but PL yet to confirm how much, or method by which that will be calculated.

“For actual figures, we’ll have to wait until PL releases numbers, maybe this week.”

