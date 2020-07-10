Match Reports

How can you have this embarrassing shambles with 10 internationals and a £40m star signing?

There is embarrassing and then there is…embarrassing.

Luckily, I only had to travel to my sofa to watch Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0, rather than my usual pointless journey to the Etihad.

Well there were also frequent trips to the fridge as well, just to keep up my daily step count…

A 6pm kick-off and strong drink was needed.

It isn’t a disgrace to lose by five goals to Man City.

However, the manner in which it happened on Wednesday night was very much a disgrace. You will all have seen the match, or at least the highlights, so no need to give a blow by blow account.

It was fitting that as well as the clown tactics from Steve Bruce and laughable contribution from the players, we also had a couple of clowns in doing the commentary.

Steve McManaman kept mentioning ‘The outstanding football’ Steve Bruce has given Newcastle fans this season, ‘the absolutely amazing job’ the Head Coach is doing, ‘all the goals’ the fans have seen, ‘the performances’ they have been treated to…

It was quite incredible because as the game unfolded and we all watched the shambles unfold, McManaman kept on and on with the Bruce adulation, yet at no point linked the mess we were watching with the NUFC boss.

Yes most teams lose to Man City but not like this, where there are absolutely no discernible tactics to try and attack in any way, where it is just sit back and wait for Guardiola’s players to score their goals.

In comments after the game Manchester City fans said they had never ever seen anything as bad from an opposition team, they were actually outraged at how bad the NUFC approach was AND the way that the BT Sport commentators covered it.

McManaman and his mate made out that it was just simply inevitable that this was how it would be, questioning in no way Bruce’s approach to the game. You would have thought that NUFC had a bunch of kids thrown together for the game.

However, Newcastle United lined up with Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro and Ritchie, all ten of them full internationals. Whilst the odd man out was £40m superstar signing Joelinton.

How exactly were this team prepared for the match?

Well, the two answers I can think of, are ‘very badly’ or ‘not at all’…

The idea that this kind of outcome was inevitable (the score should have been double figures) is even more bizarre when you take into account Man City had already lost nine Premier League games, three of their last six, the most recent to Southampton.

As for recent visits, Rafa Benitez very much game Man City a game. Yes Man City dominated but there was a plan on how to try and score on the break. Two seasons ago it was 2-1 after Murphy scored and as Newcastle pressed for an equaliser, it was with only seven minutes to go that Man City finally killed the game off.

Last season NUFC gave an even better account of themselves, a great goal saw Rondon set up Yedlin for an equaliser and Man City were actually getting nowhere until a Kyle Walker long range special strike won the game.

Steve Bruce had Shelvey as a number ten to supposedly support Joelinton, was this some kind of joke? Newcastle’s slowest player supposed to be the key to NUFC breaking and scoring goals??? Tactical genius or what…

Maybe though we were all just mistaken and the TV coverage was deceptive, because Nabil Bentaleb came out with this on his Twitter account after the embarrassing display: ‘A good fight and a lot of lessons learnt, never give up! This is what we always have to keep in mind! NUFC.’

If this is what Steve Bruce is telling the players in the dressing room then you really have to worry.

With Joelinton and those ten internationals, Newcastle were capable of giving Man City a far better game, why they didn’t even try to do so is an absolute disgrace.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

