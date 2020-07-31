Opinion

Hope for Newcastle United fans that Saudi PIF collapsing deal is a tactic and could come back in?

Thursday evening’s news will of course be met with disappointment by all Newcastle United fans across the world.

When the news broke I was disappointed for a minute and then it got me to thinking…

That a powerful consortium such as the Saudi PIF wouldn’t just walk away from a deal like this, would they?

If the Premier League decided to block the takeover I would have been more disappointed but I would have remained hopeful that the consortium would still find a way to complete this takeover.

After all, Mike Ashley is a willing seller, isn’t he?

I get the feeling that the Saudi PIF felt they had to release a statement / decision as this saga has went on far too long.

The PIF exclusivity had expired, there appears to be no other bid on the table, what do they have to lose…

I see it as they have simply heaped more pressure on the incompetent Premier League ‘decision makers’ and yes, for now the decision has been made for the PL but does this stop the same consortium returning with a fresh newly planned out bid for the club?

A bid which may be more appealing to the PL (slight tweaks) and may pass the owners fit and proper test in the usual estimated timeframe of three to four weeks, just in time before the season restarts and enough time to invest in the squad to avoid a relegation scrap.

Call me the optimist, however, there does appear to be reports that this saga is far from over. A saga which if given the green light, which I believe it should be, would end 13 years of having an incompetent owner who you could say isn’t fit, proper, suitable, or capable of running our great club!!

It is also worth saying, that should the club remain in the hands of Mike Ashley, the great fans must refrain from lining his pockets.

The ‘I’m supporting the team’ must stop, shopping from Sports Direct or the club shop must stop.

Rangers fans proved that it is possible to stick it to him and as Newcastle United fans we must now be stronger together, stronger UNITED!!

