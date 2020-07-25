News

Has Mark Lawrenson broken a remarkable 156 match run with Newcastle v Liverpool prediction?

Mark Lawrenson has been assessing Newcastle United’s chances against Liverpool.

The BBC Sport pundit is one of those pundits who have been talking embarrassing nonsense about Steve Bruce.

Claiming he has done a brilliant job and that Newcastle are doing much better and playing more exciting football than under Rafa Benitez.

Conveniently ignoring the truth of a season of dreadful football with massive doses of luck for Bruce, as well as currently on a run of only four wins in nineteen PL games AND set for NUFC to have their lowest PL goalscoring total since 1998.

Interesting then to see what the predictions from Mark Lawrenson have been for Newcastle United across this 2019/20 season compared to the reality…

So Mark Lawrenson has forecast in the first 37 matches for Newcastle United – 9 wins, 8 draws, 20 defeats and 35 points, which make NUFC 15th in the PL table based on Lawrenson’s predictions.

The actual reality has been 11 wins, 11 draws, 15 defeats and 44 points, with Newcastle currently 13th in the table with one game to go.

Funny how Mark Lawrenson thinks Steve Bruce is such a brilliant manager and doing a great job with Newcastle, yet so rarely tips Bruce’s team to win.

Speaking of funny and Mark Lawrenson….

He has gone for a 2-0 defeat for Newcastle on Sunday.

No surprise with that but when you see it in a wider context…

He is a very real and obvious joke with his Liverpool predictions, so no matter who they had been playing, he wouldn’t have had defeat as a possible option.

This is his prediction record in recent years for Liverpool games:

2019/20: W33 D5 L0

2018/19: W27 D11 L0

2017/18: W23 D15 L0

2016/17: W27 D11 L0

Not a single Liverpool defeat predicted in four full seasons!

It was actually the sixth last game of the 2015/16 Premier League season when Mark Lawrenson last forecast a PL defeat for Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez had only been in the Newcastle job a month and Liverpool were actually home to Everton. Liverpool had lost nine PL games already that season but whilst Lawrenson forecast them to lose to Everton, Liverpool actually won 4-0. The following game Mark Lawrenson actually forecast only a draw for Liverpool at home to Newcastle in April 2016 and he got it right, Rafa’s side coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Mark Lawrenson’s prediction for Sunday is 157 games in a row where he hasn’t forecast a defeat for Liverpool. The only thing that is just as remarkable is that he has kept his job despite this total lack of professionalism.

Imagine the stick Alan Shearer would get if he always predicted Newcastle wouldn’t lose…even from NUFC fans!

Mark Lawrenson speaking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle have not won for a while now and have taken only two points from their past five games.

“I don’t see their fortunes changing here, although it will help them if Reds boss Jurgen Klopp makes some changes.

“Klopp is entitled to play whoever he wants in this one because his side’s work is done and the outcome does not affect any issues at the top or bottom of the table.

“He picked his regulars when they beat Chelsea before collecting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday, so I would not be surprised if he rests a few at St James’ Park.

“Klopp gets my manager of the year award, not just because he has won the league, but because of the way he won it after what happened last season – when they lost out by a point. To win the title with seven games to go was a fabulous achievement.

“Prediction is Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2”

