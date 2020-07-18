News

Graham Potter speaking ahead of Brighton taking on Newcastle United

Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to journalists ahead of playing Newcastle United.

The match on Monday night at 6pm behind closed doors.

Brighton are now safe from relegation, six points clear of Villa and Bournemouth with two games to play, plus they have a far better goal difference.

After losing consecutive home matches 3-1 and 5-0 to Liverpool and Man City, they bounced back with a morale boosting 1-1 draw at south coast rivals Southampton on Thursday.

Graham Potter paying special tribute to goalkeeper Maty Ryan as Brighton got the 1-1 draw despite Southampton having 68% possession and 21 shots:

“He (Maty Ryan) has been really good this season on and off the pitch.

“Does his best, fights you, does his best to do what we are asking him to and I was just so proud of him this week.

“He takes things personally, it hurts him when he has a game [like the 5-0 v Man City] when he is not quite so happy.

“The way he responded [against Southampton] shows what a professional he is.”

Whilst Steve Bruce on Saturday morning said he expected to be missing at least 8 players,only the long-term injured Jose Izquierdo is likely to be missing for the home side.

Graham Potter saying he doesn’t expect any other injury worries for this Newcastle match:

“Adam Webster was a bit sore after the [Southampton] game and we will see how that settles down, hopefully he should be okay for Monday.

“Alireza Jahanbakhsh had a tight hamstring on Thursday but he should be okay and everyone else is fully fit.”

Graham Potter on missing fans inside the stadium and no doubt looking forward to easier opposition…

“The last three matches at home we’ve played Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

“So if there was a game where you want the supporters with you, it’s those games.

“One more result gets us over the line [and mathematically safe from relegation], which would be a fantastic achievement for us.”

