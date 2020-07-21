Opinion

Graeme Souness says he knows how ‘difficult’ Newcastle United job is – Souness found every(*) job difficult

Graeme Souness is arguably the worst ever Newcastle United manager in living memory, certainly the one who did the most damage at St James Park.

Dismantling Sir Bobby’s team and forcing out some great players, replacing them with a fortune wasted on the likes of Owen, Luque and Boumsong.

Newcastle fans despise Graeme Souness, Graeme Souness despises Newcastle fans.

Yet despite this and the fact it is 14 years since his disastrous 18 months spell at St James Park ended, he is still put up as a ‘Newcastle’ pundit, somebody with a supposed inner knowledge and connection with NUFC, by implication some kind of lasting affection for the club.

Other fans get club legends / heroes talking about them on the likes of Sky Sports, we get Graeme Souness. Newcastle fans would get a better hearing if Sky instead invited on a Sunderland supporter with FTM tattooed on his (or her…) forehead.

Last night for the Brighton goalless draw, Graeme Souness was in the Sky Sports studio:

“Steve Bruce has done really well [at Newcastle] under difficult circumstances. I know how difficult that job is. The crowd are demanding. They want you to play a certain way…”

Graeme Souness says he knows how ‘difficult’ the Newcastle United job is, well to be fair Souness found every(*Yes he had success in Scotland but Rangers were spending very unrealistic fortunes back then, bringing in current England internationals to play against the Scottish pub teams) job difficult.

At Newcastle, Graeme Souness took Sir Bobby’s team that finished 4th, 3rd and 5th, to then end up 14th in 2002/05 after coming in after four games of the season, then was sacked the following season in February 2006 after a run of six games gave five defeats and a draw. With the same players, Glenn Roeder with Alan Shearer assisting then went on a run of 10 PL wins and two draws in the final 15 games, only three defeats.

This wasn’t a one-off though, Graeme Souness was rubbish as a Premier League manager whichever club he went to.

First up was Liverpool, the club where he had excelled as a player.

The Scousers had finished 1st, 2nd, 1st and 2nd, then Graeme Souness in his two full seasons followed those with 6th and 6th in 1991/92 and 1992/93, then resigned in January 1994 before he could be sacked.

Souness next managed in England at Southampton, his one season there saw the Saints battling relegation and ending up 16th in 1996/97.

The next Premier League job was at Blackburn, where he oversaw finishes of 10th, 6th and 15th.

Starting the 2004/05 season with two defeats and two draws after that really poor 15th place finish, it was heavily rumoured that Blackburn were going to sack him. Only for Hall and Shepherd to make the most disastrous move of their ownership and sack Sir Bobby who had started the season with two draws and two defeats (the same as Souness) after finishes of 4th, 3rd and 5th, replacing him with Graeme Souness AND paying Blackburn compensation to get him!

Newcastle fans will always hate Graeme Souness and the feeling is mutual.

So the media need to stop presenting him as somebody who is anything but a hopeless former manager who will always speak with a forked tongue when discussing Newcastle United.

