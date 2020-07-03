Opinion

Garth Crooks has massive Newcastle United surprise in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has selected his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Garth Crooks making his selection after a midweek where Newcastle hammered Bournemouth 4-1 away from home.



In the last round of Premier League matches before lockdown, Garth Crooks picked Allan Saint-Maximin in his PL team of the week after a match winning goalscoring performance against Southampton:

“This lad terrorised Southampton.

“The Saints simply couldn’t cope with his pace.

“While Saint-Maximin was carving his way through the Southampton defence, Dwight Gayle was missing chances set up by the Frenchman with alarming regularity.

“In the end Saint-Maximin decided to do it all himself and created his own chance… and converted it – aided by Southampton’s Yann Valery.”

Then 106 days later and Allan Saint-Maximin was back with another goalscoring match winning display. Garth Crooks declaring as he chose ASM in successive BBC Sport PL teams of the week after the 3-0 win over Sheffield United:

“Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin was the difference between the two teams.

“The young Frenchman seems to get better every time I see him.

“Did you know? After scoring with just one of his first 30 Premier League shots, Saint-Maximin has now netted with his last two attempts.”

So what about this latest selection, Allan Saint-Maximin turning in arguably his best display of the season, getting a hat-trick of assists away from home, setting up all of the opening three goals before Bournemouth were spared further punishment after an hour, ASM subbed to help prevent chances of overdoing it with injury possible.

Hilariously, Garth Crooks hasn’t named Saint-Maximin in his team of the week, indeed not a single Newcastle player.

For those who think Garth Crooks probably just looks at who scores goals and / or very brief highlights, before deciding on his team of the week, the evidence does appear to be damning.

Selected after scoring against both Sheffield United and Southampton, yet playing far better against Bournemouth and getting no goals but three assists but not making Crooks’ team…

If you look at the Garth Crooks team for this week, you will see all seven forwards and midfielders scored in their latest PL games.

Indeed, Burnley’s goalscorer Ben Mee is also included, meaning only to outfield choices didn’t score in their latest PL match.

A case of must do better and working a bit harder for Garth Crooks I think, rather than just looking at the goalscorers.

David de Gea (Man Utd)

Ben Mee (Burnley)

Harry Maguire (Man Utd)

Benjamin Mendy (Man City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Willian (Chelsea)

Leander Dendoncker (Wolves)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

