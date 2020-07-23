News

Game changer for Newcastle United loan star as play-offs reached after stunning night

Sometimes incredible things happen if you never give up.

Freddie Woodman was only a stunned spectator but he watched on as an amazing night left he and his Swansea teammates elated.

It was the final night of the Championship, Nottingham Forest on 70 points and +11 goal difference, Swansea 67 points and +6 GD.

Forest at home to lower mid-table Stoke, Swansea away at lower mid-table Reading.

At stake, sixth place and the final play-off spot.

Freddie Woodman had started all of the first 43 Championship games but a hip injury when playing Leeds 11 days ago, meant he was ou for the final three games.

A dramatic night saw Forest losing 3-1 at 90 minutes and Swansea 3-1 up. However, that still meant Forest had one goal better GD.

Then on 91 minutes former Newcastle winger scored his second of the night for Swansea, then on 96 minutes a Forest team including Sammy Ameobi conceded an own goal.

Net result is that Swansea got sixth place with on goal better goal difference.

Freddie Woodman was ruled out for between four and six weeks and so looks sure to miss the play-offs.

Swansea are home to Brentford on Sunday (26 July) and away on Wednesday (29 July), if they get through they will play Fulham or Cardiff on Tuesday 4 August.

Both Freddie Woodman and Swansea boss Steve Cooper have made clear that they want the Newcastle at Swansea next season as well.

It was assumed that this could / would be another loan deal, however, last night could prove a game changer for the whole situation.

If Swansea did go on from here and get promotion through the play-offs, we could have a very different scenario.

The Welsh club would almost certainly try to buy the 23 year old keeper and with Premier League level money, it would surely tempt Mike Ashley if he is still in control. All the signs are that minimal transfer funds will be made available if no new owners at NUFC.

Freddie Woodman is 23 and only has one year left on his Newcastle contract.

With Dubravka undisputed number one, if Mike Ashley was offered £10m+ for a keeper who cost nothing, would he really turn it down?

I’ll be keeping a close eye on the play-offs as I think it could be a real tragedy if yet another promising young player was allowed to leave Newcastle United.

