Former top referee rules on Newcastle United v West Ham controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle United v West Ham match incident.

Attacking the Leazes End in the first half, Jonjo Shelvey found himself in space in a central position not far outside the box.

His powerful shot clearly striking the arm of defender, Angelo Ogbonna, who had only the keeper and goal behind him.

The referee waved play on whilst Shelvey and his teammates appealed for a penalty.

Dermot Gallagher says that whilst the ball did striker the arm of the West Ham centre-back, he couldn’t have got his arm out of the way due to the power of the shot and how close it was.

Both former referee and former ref are probably right with their views / decisions but I think a lot of the frustration for fans is a lack of consistency this season, with some very feeble penalties given.

Even / especially with VAR, you have seen some very harsh spot-kicks given at PL games this season.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision, play on.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“Ogbonna would be very, very, very upset if this was given as a penalty.

“It’s a very short distance from Shelvey’s shot.

“His arm is tucked into his side, you could even argue he’s trying to get his arm away from the ball if anything.

“He doesn’t make himself bigger.

“Just play on.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

