News

Final 3 Newcastle United fixtures confirmed – 2 of them moved from provisional timings / dates

The last three Newcastle United fixtures of this 2019/20 season have been confirmed.

It is now a 6pm kick-off on Monday 20 July for Brighton v Newcastle, to be shown live on Sky Sports / Pick.

Whilst Wednesday 15 July at 6pm sees Newcastle v Spurs on BT Sport, which was originally an 8pm kick-off on the same day.

Meanwhile, the official Premier League site is showing all games in the final round of fixtures kicking off at 4pm on Sunday 26 July, including Newcastle v Liverpool. No confirmation yet of which broadcaster will cover that.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s final three Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

Steve Bruce’s side’s matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are the two games affected by the latest round of rescheduling.

United were set to take on Spurs at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, 15th July at 8pm, but while the date of the clash remains the same, it will now kick off at 6pm and will be shown live on BT Sport.

The Magpies then travel to take on Graham Potter’s Brighton at the Amex Stadium in what will be their final away fixture of the 2019/20 campaign.

The clash with the Seagulls was initially set to be played on Saturday, 18th July, kicking off at 3pm, but United will now head to the south coast two days later on Monday, 20th July, with kick-off set for 6pm.

And that fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports and Pick, as Bruce’s men look to bring the three points back to Tyneside.’

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United 3 Sheff Utd 0 (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1 (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 4 (Sky Sports/Pick)

Sunday 5 July

2.15pm Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

6pm Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 July

12.30pm Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime)

Wednesday 15 July

6pm Newcastle v Spurs (BT Sport)

Monday 20 July

6pm Brighton v Newcastle (Sky Sports / Pick)

Sunday 26 July

4pm Newcastle v Liverpool

