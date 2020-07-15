News

Ex-Newcastle United striker signed to fill Odion Ighalo gap

Obafemi Martins is back in football and looking forward to playing once again later this month.

The former Newcastle striker left Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in 2018 after picking up a serious knee injury.

Now back to full fitness, the forward has today been unveiled as the new striker at Shanghai Shenhua.

With Odion Ighalo having extended his loan deal at Man Utd to January 2021, the Chinese club had to fill his boots.

Obafemi Martins now installed ahead of the new season which will belatedly kick off towards the end of July.

The former Nigerian international will turn 36 in October and in his first spell at the Chinese Super League club, he scored an impressive 19 league goals, despite starting only 27 matches.

Obafemi Martins was presented to media and fans earlier today.

Shanghai Shenhua play their first league game of the season in 10 days time, playing against Guangzhou Evergrande on 25 July.

