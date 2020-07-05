Opinion

Everything is back in place but…for Newcastle United fans nothing is the same

The match is kicking off at St James Park this afternoon.

West Ham are in Toon, as Newcastle look to build on that mad 4-1 win at Bournemouth where the hosts were very lucky to get off lightly, based on chances in the match.

Newcastle United fans can travel into the city centre on our usual metros and buses.

Newcastle United fans can meet before and after the match in our favourite pubs.

Newcastle United fans can even celebrate another three points with a visit to one of the hundreds of great restaurants that are withing five / ten minutes walk from St James Park.

It’s matchday and everything is back in place for Newcastle United fans but, but, but…

West Ham are in Toon BUT their fans aren’t.

Newcastle United are playing BUT none of us will be there in the flesh to see it happen.

You can get on your usual bus or metro BUT everybody will be wearing a mask.

You can go to your usual pre-match pub BUT it might have decided not to open yet (imagine that, pubs in Newcastle city centre deciding not to open on a home matchday!).

If your usual pub is open you can enjoy a few pre-match pints BUT in many cases only if you have pre-booked a table.

You are successfully inside the pub and sitting at your table BUT make sure you don’t share it with friends and family from more than one other household.

Likewise, go for that celebration meal afterwards BUT once again, remember you can’t go sit inside with people from more than one other household.

All the ingredients are there for your matchday: a game at St James Park, public transport, pubs and restaurants, but…

It is like a parallel universe we now find ourselves in.

The things we love are still there but they aren’t the same.

People’s health always comes first of course but your mental health is so very important as well.

Friends, family, socialising, the human touch, are vital for most of us when it comes to feeling ok.

Here’s hoping we return to some kind of normality in the future.

One where our biggest concern is whether Joelinton is ever going to score a goal again.

