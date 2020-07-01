News

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth brought it on themselves after Newcastle hand out a hammering

Eddie Howe knew this was a game that Bournemouth had to win.

Yet within five minutes Newcastle had taken the lead and the Cherries effectively collapsed.

The Magpies uncharacteristically pressed high and in numbers, it was all too much for Bournemouth.

On restart, Eddie Howe says that the first two home matches had ‘been built up so much’, against Palace they conceded after 12 and 23 minutes, then tonight on five and 30 minutes, both matches effectively over within the first half hour each time.

Eddie Howe says that the early goals ‘really knocked our stride and confidence’ and it showed.

The Bournemouth boss believing that his team brought it on themselves: ‘We contributed to our own downfall. There were some uncharacteristic mistakes. It may be a lack of confidence.’

Bournemouth’s best player Lerma gifted the first and then despite the attentions of three players, ASM was able to dribble into the box and had time to pull it back for Sean Longstaff to apply a cool precise finish.

Eddie Howe and his players have now picked up one point in seven matches and the next four opponents are Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Man City.

In the second half the home side hit both post and bar but in reality Newcastle were dominant, hitting the bar themselves (Lazaro) and Hayden missing an open goal.

For once a perfect scenario as with Newcastle being goals up, Bournemouth had to take chances and unable to keep the ball, they were wide open to be punished by the pace of ASM, Almiron, Lazaro and Gayle after the break.

Eddie Howe has done a brilliant job on the south coast but they have the look of a team that believes they are already relegated.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport:

“It was another difficult start for us.

“The two games have been built up so much here at home [against Crystal Palace and Newcastle].

“The importance of them… both times we have conceded an early goal and it has really knocked our stride and confidence.

“We contributed to our own downfall.

“There were some uncharacteristic mistakes.

“It may be a lack of confidence.

“It was close to being a lot better than it looked.

“There were some good bits mixed in there but they get lost and deservedly so with the result.

“The players are playing slightly tense, you could say understandably with the position they are in.

“I urged them to play the game and not the situation but they are struggling a bit under the weight of that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 5 Sean Longstaff 30, Almiron 57, Lazaro 77

Bournemouth:

Gosling 90+4

Possession was Bournemouth 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 3

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo (Yedlin 73), Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 33), Joelinton (Hayden 72), Gayle (Carroll 62), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 62)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Rose

Crowd: 00,000

