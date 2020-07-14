Opinion

Dion Dublin says Steve Bruce ‘Could take Newcastle back to where they were’ – That’s what we’re worried about!

Dion Dublin has taken a break from Homes Under The Hammer to give up his expert advice on Newcastle United.

Never coming across as the brightest, Dublin tends to state the obvious.

The former player turned pundit stating the obvious but appearing to think he has came out with some extraordinary revelations.

Dion Dublin declaring that despite the takeover talk ‘Steve Bruce is just trying to get his team the wins’, who would have thought it?

He has also managed to pick out Allan Saint-Maximin; ‘He might be that one player who can help Bruce take this team forward, help them to get strong.’

For many Newcastle fans the feeling is that ASM has single-handedly saved Bruce this season, that there are no other tactics and ideas other than the players giving the French winger the ball and hoping he can do something on his own. The stats are stark, Newcastle winning only one Premier League match when Saint-Maximin hasn’t started.

Dion Dublin came out with similarly amazing revelations back in August 2019, when amidst Newcastle takeover talk he declared: ‘I suppose he (Mike Ashley) doesn’t really have to (sell Newcastle United), does he? Because he is in charge, I suppose really he doesn’t really have to. Yes they had that little spell in the Championship granted…but they are a Premier League club. They will end up staying in the Premier League for a long time. He is thinking, why don’t I hang on for the money?’

Dublin looking very pleased with himself when he came out with that but it was simply describing Mike Ashley’s plan for over a decade! Running Newcastle United with no ambition, hoping they can crawl along in the top tier with a minimum amount of money spent, with Ashley reaping the financial benefits, especially for his retail empire, until he eventually sells NUFC and makes even more money.

Back in the present day, Dion Dublin (who has regularly in the past said how great Steve Bruce is – coincidentally former teammates at Norwich and Man Utd…) comes out with this classic: ‘Steve Bruce has got a nice squad of players and if he is allowed the time to add to that, I think he is the man who could take Newcastle back to where they were.’

That is exactly what we are worried about!

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley a toxic combination that will inevitably take Newcastle back to where they were…in the Championship, as Ashley has already done twice, now back in his preferred model of employing puppet managers / head coaches like Bruce, who should never have got the job in the first place and have no say on anything apart from training and picking the team.

Dion Dublin speaking to the BBC about Steve Bruce:

“That is what he [Steve Bruce] does.

“That is why he is respected by the players and managers alike, because he doesn’t blab off about what he is going to do, what he should be doing, or what the hierarchy should be doing.

“The takeover is going to be the takeover, Steve Bruce is just going to try to get his team the wins.

“At the moment Allan Saint-Maximin is exciting, the Newcastle fans love him.

“He might be that one player who can help Bruce take this team forward, help them to get strong.

“Steve Bruce has got a nice squad of players and if he is allowed the time to add to that, I think he is the man who could take Newcastle back to where they were. “

Dion Dublin speaking on 25 August 2019 Sky Sports:

“I suppose he (Mike Ashley) doesn’t really have to (sell Newcastle United), does he?

“Because he is in charge, I suppose really he doesn’t really have to.

“He’s saying to himself, hold on a minute.

“We are in the Premier League.

“Yes they had that little spell in the Championship granted…but they are a Premier League club.

“They will end up staying in the Premier League for a long time.

“He is thinking, why don’t I hang on for the money?

“It might not be right for the fans and the way the club wants to go forward in regards winning things, the way they are playing, success.

“But he’s thinking, hold on, my asset is still worth a few quid.”

