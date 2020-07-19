Details of how to watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV worldwide including free on Pick channel
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Monday (6pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to halt a run of three defeats to Man City, Watford and Tottenham.
The options for Monday’s match including the free to air Pick channel, all details on how to watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV are below.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.
It is also on the Sky One channel.
On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:
Sky – Channel 159
Virgin Media – Channel 165
Freeview – Channel 11
Freesat – Channel 147
Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Argentina ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados RUSH
Belgium Play Sports 1
Benin SuperSport 5 Africa
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2
Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Brazil DAZN
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport 5 Africa
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China
Colombia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport 5 Africa
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Curacao RUSH
Djibouti DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 4, SuperSport 5 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur, ESPN Andina
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Estonia TV3 Sport 2
Ethiopia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia Mola TV App, mola.tv
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Iraq beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, MyAlbion TV, Pick, Sky Ultra HD
Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Kenya SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Latvia TV3 Sport 2
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Lithuania TV3 Sport 2
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD2
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 4, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Mozambique SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Nigeria SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Norway TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 5 Africa
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 5 Africa
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Seychelles SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 2
South Sudan SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa
Syria beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Thailand True Sport HD 2
Timor-Leste mola.tv
Togo SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sky One, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick, Sky Sports Main Event, MyAlbion TV
United States NBC Sports Gold, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Venezuela ESPN Andina, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Vietnam K +PC
Yemen beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 5 Africa
Zimbabwe SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Brighton v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]