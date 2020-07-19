News

Details of how to watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV worldwide including free on Pick channel

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Monday (6pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to halt a run of three defeats to Man City, Watford and Tottenham.

The options for Monday’s match including the free to air Pick channel, all details on how to watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV are below.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

It is also on the Sky One channel.

On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:

Sky – Channel 159

Virgin Media – Channel 165

Freeview – Channel 11

Freesat – Channel 147

Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Argentina ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados RUSH

Belgium Play Sports 1

Benin SuperSport 5 Africa

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport 5 Africa

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Colombia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport 5 Africa

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Curacao RUSH

Djibouti DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 4, SuperSport 5 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur, ESPN Andina

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Estonia TV3 Sport 2

Ethiopia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Iraq beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, MyAlbion TV, Pick, Sky Ultra HD

Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Kenya SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Latvia TV3 Sport 2

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Lithuania TV3 Sport 2

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 4, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Mozambique SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Nigeria SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Norway TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 5 Africa

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport 5 Africa

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Seychelles SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia

Somalia beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 2

South Sudan SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport 5 Africa

Syria beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Thailand True Sport HD 2

Timor-Leste mola.tv

Togo SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Sky One, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick, Sky Sports Main Event, MyAlbion TV

United States NBC Sports Gold, SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Venezuela ESPN Andina, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Vietnam K +PC

Yemen beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport 5 Africa

Zimbabwe SuperSport 5 Africa, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Brighton v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

