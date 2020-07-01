News

Details of how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV worldwide including free on Pick channel

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (6pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways after a poor draw at home to Villa and feeble FA Cup exit on Sunday.

Newcastle supporters can of course watch all the remaining games live on TV, with the options for today’s match including the free to air Pick channel, all details on how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV are below.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It is also on the Sky One channel.

On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:

Sky – Channel 159

Virgin Media – Channel 165

Freeview – Channel 11

Freesat – Channel 147

Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Angola SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Argentina ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados RUSH

Belgium Play Sports 3

Benin SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub HD Serbia

Botswana SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Burkina Faso SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Burundi SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Chad SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5

Chile ESPN Play Sur

China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Congo SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Croatia Sportklub HD Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5, SuperSport 4 Africa

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Eritrea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Ethiopia SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Finland V Sport Football, Viaplay Finland

France Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct, Free

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Gambia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go

Ghana SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Greece Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Guinea-Bissau SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Ireland Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Arena, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 3

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Lesotho SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Liberia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Luxembourg RMC Sport 3

Macedonia SportKlub HD Serbia, MaxTV Go

Madagascar SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Malawi SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia

Mali SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Mauritius SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G, RMC Sport 3

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro SportKlub HD Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Mozambique SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Nigeria SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Norway TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur

Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Senegal SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Serbia SportKlub HD Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Sierra Leone SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Singapore mio Stadium 105

Slovenia Sportklub 3 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

South Africa Maximo 360, SL2G

South Sudan SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Sweden V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Canal+ Sport

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Tanzania SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Thailand True Sport HD 2

Timor-Leste mola.tv

Togo SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky One

United States NBC Sports Gold, Peacock

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K +NS

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Zambia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G

Zimbabwe SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

