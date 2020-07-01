Details of how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV worldwide including free on Pick channel
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (6pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways after a poor draw at home to Villa and feeble FA Cup exit on Sunday.
Newcastle supporters can of course watch all the remaining games live on TV, with the options for today’s match including the free to air Pick channel, all details on how to watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV are below.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch via Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.
It is also on the Sky One channel.
On the Sky free to air Pick channel, you can find that as follows:
Sky – Channel 159
Virgin Media – Channel 165
Freeview – Channel 11
Freesat – Channel 147
Meanwhile, if you live outside the UK, these are the global TV listings for local (to you) coverage with listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Angola SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados RUSH
Belgium Play Sports 3
Benin SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub HD Serbia
Botswana SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Brazil DAZN
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Burundi SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Chad SuperSport 4 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Congo SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Croatia Sportklub HD Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5, SuperSport 4 Africa
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Eritrea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Ethiopia SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Finland V Sport Football, Viaplay Finland
France Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct, Free
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Gambia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go
Ghana SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Greece Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Guinea-Bissau SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player
India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Ireland Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Arena, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 3
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Lesotho SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Liberia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Luxembourg RMC Sport 3
Macedonia SportKlub HD Serbia, MaxTV Go
Madagascar SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Malawi SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia
Mali SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Mauritius SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G, RMC Sport 3
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro SportKlub HD Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Mozambique SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Nigeria SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Norway TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Senegal SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Serbia SportKlub HD Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Sierra Leone SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Singapore mio Stadium 105
Slovenia Sportklub 3 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
South Africa Maximo 360, SL2G
South Sudan SL2G, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 4 Africa
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Sweden V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Canal+ Sport
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Tanzania SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Thailand True Sport HD 2
Timor-Leste mola.tv
Togo SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky One
United States NBC Sports Gold, Peacock
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K +NS
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Zambia SuperSport 4 Africa, SL2G
Zimbabwe SL2G, SuperSport 4 Africa
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]