News

David Moyes press conference – Gives fitness update and talks about facing Andy Carroll and Newcastle United

In May 2018, David Moyes left West Ham after his six month contract ended and he wasn’t offered a new one.

Manuel Pellegrini arrived in his place and was backed with serious funds, the club ending up tenth in 2018/19.

This season, after 19 games West Ham were 17th and had won five, drawn four and lost ten.

Pellegrini was sacked on 28 December and the 29 December 2019 saw David Moyes return as manager of West Ham on an 18 month deal.

David Moyes declaring:

“I think there’s only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record.

“That’s what I do, I win.

“I’m here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three.”

Well before Wednesday, the David Moyes return had seen 12 Premier League games, with two of those promised wins, two draws and eight defeats.

Actually a worse record than Pellegrini who had picked up 19 points in 19 games, David Moyes only eight points in 12 PL matches.

Moyes very lucky to see their relegation rivals doing equally as badly, meaning that Wednesday’s surprise 3-2 win over Chelsea actually took the Hammers three points clear of the drop.

On Friday afternoon, David Moyes has taken his press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United, as reported by the official site:

Moyes is asked about this weekend’s opponents, Newcastle:

“I think Newcastle have some really exciting players and Steve [Bruce] has done a very good job.

“It’s always been a difficult game to play Newcastle, and I thought they played very well in the last game.”

The manager is asked about potentially facing off against a former West Ham forward in Andy Carroll:

“We know what Andy is capable of. His career has given him big clubs and he’s been a big player.

“If he doesn’t start, I have no doubt he’ll play some part in the game, and we will do what we can to deal with him.”

David Moyes is asked about Sebastien Haller, Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku’s respective injuries…

“They’re all on the grass and doing training. I’m hoping to have some of them back but we’ll know more tomorrow.

“We’ve got a slight injury to Felipe Anderson, who overstretched in the warm-up on Wednesday night.”

Further praise from the manager after the win over Chelsea…

“It was a magnificent performance from the players in terms of efforts. They kept going until the last minute and the players deserve a lot of credit.

“I think the rewards we got for keeping at it and sticking at it were shown. I have to give our players a lot of credit for how they played against Chelsea.”

Moyes is asked about Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere…

“I think for us to get people coming off the bench to help us and score is good. I haven’t really had the chance to work with Andriy and Jack but to work with them both is encouraging and hopefully they can continue to add to the squad.”

How does the manager make sure we follow up the win over Chelsea?

“I’ve always thought winning back-to-back wins in the Premier League has always been tough. We realise the importance of the game at Newcastle and we have four games in ten days where we have to be good, have to be at it, and have more wins and positive performances.”

The manager talks about maintaining confidence heading into Sunday’s Premier League fixture…

“We were really high on Wednesday because of how well we played and what the result means. I want our players to be really confident and feel good, and have more moments like this.

“We’ve got another game coming up now, four in ten days, and they could define where we end up.”

