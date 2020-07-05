News

David Moyes not a happy man after final whistle at St James Park

David Moyes doesn’t look very happy at the best of times.

However, after drawing 2-2 at St James Park, the West Ham manager looked very unhappy.

Going ahead after four minutes, David Moyes saw his team hold the lead for only 13 minutes.

Worse was to come though, midway through the second half the Hammers went ahead again, only for that lead to last barely 60 seconds.

The West Ham boss declaring: ‘I was sickened because we had worked so hard to get that [second] goal, that to give it up so quickly is hard to take.’

Having to settle for a point, David Moyes also believed West Ham were the better team overall: ‘By the end we probably were the team who had played the better – we got two or three chances near the end of the game.’

David Moyes:

“I was sickened because we had worked so hard to get that [second] goal, that to give it up so quickly is hard to take.

“I’m disappointed with our defending for both of their goals but I am certainly not disappointed with my players.

“I think when we look back, we’ll probably think we are disappointed after getting in front a couple of times, certainly the second time to concede a goal so quickly.

“By the end we probably were the team who had played the better – we got two or three chances near the end of the game.

“You’ve got to remember Newcastle are in-form, and they’ve showed really good form so far this season.

“I thought they played well in the first half and made it difficult for us in lots of ways, but all credit to the players. The players stuck at it.

“A point wasn’t the worst result, but I think we’ll all feel that there was a chance here to take three.

“The players are in good spirits. We played well in midweek and had a great win against Chelsea, and we came here today and did okay.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t defend better at the times which really mattered.

“We’ve started to find the net a few times and probably could’ve done a few more times today, but ultimately, we’ve got to stop conceding if we’re going to win games.

“This was a huge game, because we’ve come through a really difficult period of games prior to the lockdown and also when we’ve come back.

“We’ve picked up some points. We see these games as opportunities to get something on the board, but we have to prove it on the pitch, and we’ll go into the next game against Burnley on Wednesday and try and see what we can get from that game as well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce names 3 Newcastle United players after West Ham game who will miss Manchester City – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Match ratings and comments – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Watch official match highlights HERE including all 4 goals)

