Opinion

Danny Rose is the new Kenny Sansom

Steve Bruce has made clear he would like to sign Danny Rose on a permanent deal this summer.

Widespread reports claim that the player is also interested in staying at St James Park.

However, would this be a good move for Newcastle United?

When signing older players who have had high end careers, two factors are essential when considering the deals.

Are they physically up for the challenge?

Do they still have the necessary desire?

Danny Rose is aged 30, had a very decent career with Tottenham and England, but is he right for Newcastle United in summer 2020?

On what we have seen of him for NUFC on loan, I have to say that it should be an emphatic NO!

I was really encouraged by this loan signing but Danny Rose looks like he has mentally been on the beach from January, never mind these final few games.

His level of fitness and desire looks far below what is needed.

Danny Rose playing week in week out for Spurs and England, yes.

However, this 30 year old version sauntering around the pitch for NUFC? I don’t think so.

Looking back down the years, Newcastle have signed some true greats when they were 30+, but not all of them turned out to be great in black and white.

Back in 1988 Newcastle signed 30 year old Kenny Sansom, the brilliant Arsenal and England left-back. Not so brilliant for NUFC, made 20 appearances as Newcastle were relegated, whether his legs were gone and / or playing for a relegation team rather than a one competing for trophies, he just didn’t look the same player.

Here are a few others that signed on for Newcastle United when they were 30+ with very varying results (with ratings for their NUFC careers of Brilliant, Very Good, Good, Poor, Terrible)…

Kevin Keegan – Aged 31 – Signed 1982 – Brilliant

Had incredible desire and never gave less than 100%.

Led by example and took Newcastle back to the top tier.

Mick Channon – Aged 33 – Signed 1982 – Terrible

A big mate of Keegan’s, the former England striker was given a try out at NUFC.

He looked knackered and only lasted four games before moving on.

Terry McDermott – Aged 30 – Signed 1982 – Good

Played a full part in helping Newcastle back to the top tier in 1984.

His trademark for Liverpool (and first time at NUFC) was surging runs from midfield, so with advanced years was maybe never going to hit the same heights.

Paul Bracewell – Aged 30 – Signed 1992 – Very Good

The England midfielder was excellent in helping Newcastle to promotion.

However, he then went on and was key to NUFC making such an impact on the Premier League, making another 48 league appearances.

Ian Rush – Aged 35 – Signed 1997 – Terrible

A true elite striker but a joke for Newcastle.

A forward so reliant on pace who now he had lost it, was woeful for NUFC.

Stuart Pearce – Aged 35 – Signed 1997 – Good

His trademark storming runs down the left were now well behind him.

However, put in some great shifts at the back, especially at centre-half.

John Barnes – Aged 31 – Signed 1997 – Very Good

Had lost his pace but still enough talent to get by.

Top scored with six PL goals for Newcastle in 1997/98 and was part of the team that beat Barcelona 3-2.

Kevin Sheedy – Aged 32 – Signed 1992 – Good

Yet another very astute Keegan signing.

The former Everton midfielder showing his quality in the promotion season.

Brian Kilcline – Aged 30 – Signed 1992 – Good

Came in and did his job.

Helped prevent a disastrous relegation to the third tier and then promotion in 1992/93.

Andy Carroll – Aged 30 – Signed 2019 – Poor

Signing a striker who is almost never fully fit, was always looking dodgy.

Only managed four PL starts for Newcastle and it is now 27 months since he last scored in the Premier League.

Peter Beardsley – Aged 32 – Signed 1993 – Brilliant

Surely the greatest signing of a 32 year old by any PL club, not just Newcastle United.

Shared 55 PL goals (65 in all competitions) with Andy Cole in that phenomenal 1993/94 season and despite turning 35 during 1995/96, was superb as NUFC should have won the title. Then incredibly made another 25 PL appearances the following season as Newcastle were runners-up once again.

