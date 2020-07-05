News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Almiron, ASM, Krafth, Hayden, Gayle all start

The Newcastle team v West Ham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2.15pm.

The Magpies looking to build on that 4-1 drubbing of Bournemouth.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Two changes from our midweek win at Bournemouth as Isaac Hayden and Miguel Almirón come in for Nabil Bentaleb and Sean Longstaff.

Subs:

K. Darlow, F. Schär, A. Carroll, M. Ritchie, D. Yedlin, V. Lazaro, D. Rose, N. Bentaleb, M. Longstaff.

