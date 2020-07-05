Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Almiron, ASM, Krafth, Hayden, Gayle all start
The Newcastle team v West Ham has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2.15pm.
The Magpies looking to build on that 4-1 drubbing of Bournemouth.
The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham:
Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin
Two changes from our midweek win at Bournemouth as Isaac Hayden and Miguel Almirón come in for Nabil Bentaleb and Sean Longstaff.
Subs:
K. Darlow, F. Schär, A. Carroll, M. Ritchie, D. Yedlin, V. Lazaro, D. Rose, N. Bentaleb, M. Longstaff.
Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v West Ham which we featured earlier.
