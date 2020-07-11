News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Watford – ASM, Schar, Almiron, Gayle, Manquillo all start

The Newcastle team v Watford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Vicarage Road at 12.30pm.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from that 5-0 drubbing at Man City

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there are likely to be changes once again.

Steve Bruce saying that he expected to have Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all available.

On the negative side. Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.

Andy Carroll has a groin problem and Emil Krafth with an unspecified injury.

Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Watford:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Subs:

Darlow, Joelinton, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Atsu, Bentaleb, M. Longstaff

