Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Yedlin, Bentaleb, Krafth, Saint-Maximin all start

The Newcastle team v Tottenham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 6pm.

The Magpies looking to avoid a third Premier League defeat in a row.

At his press conference on Tuesday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there would be changes made from the team that played Waford.

Danny Rose is ineligible to play against Spurs, whilst Jamaal Lascelles picked up an injury at Watford.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.

Andy Carroll has a groin problem and long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Subs:

K. Darlow, Joelinton, Y. Muto, J. Manquillo, V. Lazaro, C. Atsu, M. Longstaff, T. Allan, J. Young.

