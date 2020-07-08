Newsletter

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Lazaro, Rose, Ritchie, Schar, Krafth, Bentaleb all start

24 hours ago
643 comments
The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Etihad at 6pm.

The Magpies looking to build on a run of six Premier League games without defeat.

With the sheer number of games and injury and fitness worries, fans expecting plenty of changes.

With potentially Saturday at Watford prioritised…

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro, Ritchie, Joelinton

Six changes in all.

Lascelles, Manquillo, Hayden, Almiron, ASM and Gayle dropping out.

Yedlin, Schar, Rose, Bentaleb, Lazaro and Ritchie coming in.

Youngsters Jack Young and Thomas Allan added to the bench.

Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Manquillo, Almirón, Atsu, M. Longstaff, Allan, Young

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City which we featured earlier.

