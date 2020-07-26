News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Lazaro, Bentaleb, Rose, ASM all start

The Newcastle team v Liverpool has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 4pm.

The Magpies looking to improve a record of only four wins in their last nineteen Premier League matches and only two points from the last five games.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach said that Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune were all still ruled out.

Steve Bruce adding that Emil Krafth was almost certainly unavailable as well.

He did say though that Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff should be available if avoiding setbacks in training.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

In – Lazaro

Out – Krafth

Anybody’s guess how this team will line up.

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Joelinton, Muto, Hayden, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Watts, Young

Matty Longstaff doesn’t even get a place on the bench…

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Liverpool which we featured earlier.

