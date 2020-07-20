Newsletter

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Saint-Maximin, Rose, Krafth, Manquillo all start

The Newcastle team v Brighton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Amex Stadium at 6pm.

The Magpies looking to avoid a fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

At his press conference on Saturday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there would be changes made from the team that played

Tottenham.

Danny Rose is back available after being ineligible to play against Spurs, Andy Carroll is fit again, whilst 20 year old central defender Kell Watts was added to the travelling squad.

Amongst those ruled out due to injury are Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, along with Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Joelinton, Muto, Yedlin, Lazaro, Atsu, M. Longstaff, Watts

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Brighton which we featured earlier.

Joe Dixon

